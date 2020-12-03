SON (Self-Organizing Networks) in the 5G Era 2019 – 2030 – Challenges, Opportunities, Growth Strategies & Forecasts

Largely driven by the increasing complexity of today’s multi-RAN mobile networks including network densification and spectrum heterogeneity, as well as 5G NR infrastructure rollouts, global investments in SON technology are expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% between 2019 and 2022. By the end of 2022, the SON will account for a market worth $5.5 Billion.

SON technology allows us to reduce the lifecycle cost for running a mobile network by eliminating manual setup of network elements at the time when it is deployed, right through to dynamic optimization and troubleshooting during operation.

Key Findings

The report has the following key findings:

1) Based on feedback from mobile operators worldwide, the growing adoption of SON technology has brought about a host of practical benefits for early adopters – ranging from more than a 50% decline in dropped calls and reduction in network congestion during special events by a staggering 80% to OpEx savings of more than 30% and an increase in service revenue by 5-10%.

2) In addition, SON mechanisms are playing a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of 5G networks – through the enablement of advanced capabilities such as network slicing, dynamic spectrum management, predictive resource allocation, and the automated of deployment of virtualized 5G network functions.

3) To better address network performance challenges amidst increasing complexity, C-SON platforms are leveraging an array of complementary technologies – from artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to Big Data technologies and the use of alternative data such as information extracted from crowd-sourcing tools.

4) In addition to infrastructure vendor and third-party offerings, mobile operator developed SON solutions are also beginning to emerge. For example, Elisa has developed a SON platform based on closed-loop automation and customizable algorithms for dynamic network optimization. Through a dedicated business unit, the Finnish operator offers its in-house SON implementation as a commercial product to other mobile operators.

Benefits of SON technology : This allows us to improve network performance and customer experience, SON technology is significantly responsible in reducing the cost of mobile operator services, improving the OpEx-to-revenue ratio and deferring avoidable CapEx.

To support their LTE and HetNet deployments, early adopters of SON have already witnessed a spate of benefits – in the form of accelerated rollout times, simplified network upgrades, fewer dropped calls, improved call setup success rates, higher end-user throughput, alleviation of congestion during special events, increased subscriber satisfaction and loyalty, and operational efficiencies – such as energy and cost savings, and freeing up radio engineers from repetitive manual tasks.

Originally SON was developed as an operational approach to streamline cellular RAN (Radio Access Network) for the deployment and setup of mobile operators and vendors. They are increasingly focusing on integrating new capabilities & protecting the system against outside world digital security threats, and self-learning through artificial intelligence techniques, as well as extending the scope of SON beyond the RAN to include both mobile core and transport network segments – which will be critical to address 5G requirements such as end-to-end network slicing. In addition, dedicated SON solutions for Wi-Fi and other access technologies have also emerged, to simplify wireless networking in home and enterprise environments.

Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

– SON ecosystem- Market drivers and barriers

– Conventional mobile network planning & optimization

– Mobile network infrastructure spending, traffic projections and value chain

– SON technology, architecture & functional areas

– Review of over 30 SON use cases – ranging from automated neighbor relations and parameter optimization to self-protection and cognitive networks

– Case studies of 15 commercial SON deployments by mobile operators

– Complementary technologies including Big Data, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning

– Key trends in next-generation LTE and 5G SON implementations including network slicing, dynamic spectrum management, edge computing, virtualization and zero-touch automation

– Regulatory landscape, collaborative initiatives and standardization

– SON future roadmap: 2019 – 2030

– Profiles and strategies of more than 160 leading ecosystem players including wireless network infrastructure OEMs, SON solution providers and mobile operators

– Strategic recommendations for SON solution providers and mobile operators

– Market analysis and forecasts from 2019 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Mobile Network Optimization

– SON

– Conventional Mobile Network Planning & Optimization

SON Network Segment Submarkets

– RAN (Radio Access Network)

– Mobile Core

– Transport (Backhaul & Fronthaul)

SON Architecture Submarkets

– C-SON (Centralized SON)

– D-SON (Distributed SON)

– SON Access Network Technology Submarkets

– 2G & 3G

– LTE

– 5G

– Wi-Fi & Others

Regional Markets

– Asia Pacific

– Eastern Europe

– Latin & Central America

– Middle East & Africa

– North America

– Western Europe

