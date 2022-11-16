Someone put Hasbulla in The Last of Us, and its an image you’ll never unsee

With The Final of Us Season 1 on account of launch someday in 2023, followers of the franchise can’t preserve themselves composed. After two main video games and three remasters, the group is much from being achieved with Ellie and Joel.

Whereas some are skeptical in regards to the present, others have taken a extra enthusiastic method to the state of affairs. A Reddit person by the identify of Blademort1988 just lately posted a picture of Hasbulla Magomedov in The Final of Us. Suffice to say, there isn’t any option to unsee it, which is an effective factor on this occasion.

Hasbulla Magomedov as Joel from The Final of Us is totally cute

To supply some background as to who he’s, Hasbulla Magomedov is a social media influencer from Dagestan, Russia. He is been up-and-coming for some time now and is linked to a number of notable celebrities and star athletes.

Nonetheless, his declare to fame is simply him being himself in movies and clips. This contains partaking in shenanigans, punching personalities twice his dimension and working away, to not point out kicking the shins of his arch nemesis Abdu Rozik.

I’d pay 4 figures to have the ability to return and watch the first Hasbulla-Abdu video for the primary time once more. I’d pay 4 figures to have the ability to return and watch the first Hasbulla-Abdu video for the primary time once more. https://t.co/u4yto1zA0z

Coming again to the subject at hand, whereas in no way is that this an official collaboration or crossover, seeing Hasbulla as Joel from the sport is a sight to behold. Given the recognition of each characters, seeing them clubbed into one entity is really fascinating.

The put up on Reddit contains 9 photos, with Hasbulla posing in numerous attires with a clean-shaven and rugged look. One image even exhibits him holding a weapon in his arms.

When these photos from sure angles, Hasbulla seems extra like Deacon Lee St. John from Days Gone relatively than Joel from The Final of Us.

Provided that each protagonists have rugged appearances and traverse a post-apocalyptic panorama, it is simple to know why they might look alike at instances.

Sadly, the Reddit put up has barely 100 upvotes. Nonetheless, the identical put up on Twitter, which was posted on November 14, 2022, has “blown up.” It has acquired practically 300,000 likes alongside hundreds of retweets. It is clear to see that the group as a complete can’t get sufficient of this unofficial crossover.

Not like different group traits that resulted in followers weighing their opinions, on this state of affairs, many replied with their very own model of Hasbulla as different characters. Listed below are among the greatest from the thread:

Whereas seeing Hasbulla as one other character is relatively amusing, one person took issues a step additional. They created a parody identify for The Final of Us, changing the phrase “final” with Hasbulla. Whereas it is clearly a joke, it does have a pleasant ring to it.

If nothing else, this bizarre and cute development will assist hype the upcoming The Final of Us present much more. With quite a bit driving on the forged, residing as much as the sport’s popularity on display might be a tall order.

