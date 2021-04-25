“Sombra”: Bruno Gascon’s film won two prizes at the Barcelona Film Festival

The film tells the story of a mother who has been looking for her missing son for many years.

It’s about a missing child.

It’s simply called “Sombra” and tells the story of a mother who has been looking for her missing son for many years. Now the film by Portuguese director Bruno Gascon received two awards at the Barcelona Film Festival – Sant Jordi, which ended on Friday 23 April in Spain.

According to the organization, “Sombra”, which celebrated its world premiere in the competition of this festival, received the award for the best work awarded by the Catalan Association of Critics and the “Film History” award, which was intended for the “best” film for its historical values ​​”.

This is Bruno Gascon’s second feature film and is based on real-life stories about missing Portuguese children, particularly that of the boy Rui Pedro who disappeared in 1998 at the age of 11.

In the film, Isabel is a woman who had the perfect family in 1998. Until one day he comes home and finds that his eleven year old son Pedro has disappeared without a trace. Your world is falling apart.

The case is being talked about on all TVs and newspapers, the authorities have a suspect, but the judiciary can never find answers. Only Isabel will be able to keep alive the search for her son who she believes is still alive unlike everyone else around her.