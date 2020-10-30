Somatostatin Analogs Market || Leading Players – SAGENT Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, and Recordati Rare Diseases

In Somatostatin Analogs Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Somatostatin Analogs Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Somatostatin Analogs Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Somatostatin analogs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of cancer related disorders worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the somatostatin analogs market are Ipsen Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Fresenius Kabi USA, SAGENT Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, and Recordati Rare Diseases., among others.

Growing cases of cancer and growth hormone related disorders drives the somatostatin analogs market. Due to adoption of unhealthy lifestyle and genetic modification/alteration also boost up the somatostatin analogs market growth. However, increased advancement in the treatment of cancer and rise in population with immune system diseases worldwide will also drive somatostatin analogs market. But, stringent FDA guidelines for the drug approval of new drug & adverse effect after the treatment may hamper the global somatostatin analogs market.

Somatostatin is a hormone mainly produced by the hypothalamus and by some other tissue such as gastrointestinal tract and pancreas. Somatostatin inhibits the release of growth hormones from the anterior pituitary and inhibit secretion of insulin & glucagon from the pancreas. It also decreases the release of most gastrointestinal hormones due to this reduces gastric acid and pancreatic secretion. Somatostatin analogs are the drugs which stops the body from making too much of growth hormones. They are used to treat tumors secreting vasoactive intestinal peptide, glucagonomas, various pituitary adenomas and acromegaly. It is also used to treat. Some neuroendocrine tumours (NETs) which make large amount of hormones that causes a group of symptoms called carcinoid syndrome.

The somatostatin analogs market is segmented on the basis of indication, product, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of indication, the somatostatin analogs market is segmented into tumor, acromegaly and others. Tumor indication further divided into carcinoid tumors, glucagonomas and pituitary adenomas

On the basis of product, the somatostatin analogs market is segmented into lanreotide, octreotide, pasireotide and others

Route of administration segment of somatostatin analogs market is segmented into parenteral and others

On the basis of end-users, the somatostatin analogs market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the somatostatin analogs market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, others

In September 2017, Ipsen Pharma received the U.S. FDA approval for the Somatuline depot (lanreotide) injection for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome, having 120mg dose. It reduces the frequency of short-acting somatostatin analogue rescue therapy. It is also approved for the improvement of progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with unresectable, well- or moderately-differentiated, locally advanced or metastatic gastro-enteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors. With this, the company has enhanced its product portfolio in the market.

Somatostatin analogs is analysed and market size information is provided by country, indication, product, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the somatostatin analogs market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

North America accounts the largest market share due to the presence of key manufacture of the product, high research and development and healthcare expenditure and skilled professionals. Europe is considered to be second largest market for somatostatin analogs due to increased cancer & bone marrow surgeries. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share over coming years for the somatostatin analogs market due to increased government awareness programs and number of generic drugs.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Somatostatin analogs market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

Somatostatin analogs market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to somatostatin analogs market.

