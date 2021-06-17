Solvent Recycling Equipment Market Trends, Industry Share, Growth and Demand Forecast 2028

Solvent Recycling Equipment Market: Introduction

The Solvent Recycling Equipment separates accumulated sand particles and hydrocarbons from solvent using distillation process to turn solvent waste back into functioning solvent. It can recycle most solvents used in processes such as electroplating, metal finishing, paint and powder coating, parts washing and vapor degreasing ultimately reducing new solvent cost as well as disposing issues.

From end user point of view, purchasing a Solvent Recycling Equipment allows companies to avoid waste management cost and streamline the operations. The plant owners are looking to explore recycling alternatives due to complex issues associated with waste management in the industrial sector. Most of the waste from degreasing operation in the plants are hazardous waste due to their constituents such as xylene, MEK, acetone among others.

Many businesses contract with an outside management company to haul waste off-site for recycling. Generally, it is expensive to haul waste that is considered a hazardous waste. Solvent Recycling Equipment is an alternative to recycle these solvents on-site that reduces the cost of disposal significantly and operational cost to replace spent solvent. There are various technologies and equipment available in the market but the most popular technology is the use of distillation for increasing the efficiency of degreasing and cleaning operations and slashing the cost of waste disposal.