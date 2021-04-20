Solvent Naphtha Market: Analysis by Sales Global Market Size, Segment and Evolution Rate by Type and Application Forecast to 2027

“

Solvent NaphthaSolvent naphtha, which are composed of a mixture of hydrocarbons, are used in a variety of application areas and are incorporated in great number of formulated chemical products, including: architectural paints and protective coatings; printing inks and printing press cleaners; other cleaing compounds; pesticides; degreasing formulations; and household products. Solvent naphtha is a general term as each refinery produces its own naphtha with unique initial and final boiling points and other physical and composition characteristics.

USA is the leading supplier of solvent naphtha, the production of which reached 1817 K MT in 2017, accounting for about 24.71% of the total global market. China, Europe, and Northeast Asia are also important supply region of solvent. Generally, the supply and demand of solvent naphtha has been stable in the global market, despite the dramatic decrease of supply in China. Despite the global economic recovery and the improvement in downstream demand, the China solvent naphtha industry is still overcapacity. And the increasingly stricter environment requirement and higher consumption tax also restrict the development of the industry. Some companies were forced to cut back production even close down some manufacturing bases. Sinopec and CNPC has sharply decreased the supply volume of solvent naphtha during the past 5 years.

The top players cover Shell, ExxonMobil, Total, Chevron Phillips and SK etc., which are playing important roles in global Solvent Naphtha market. The Top 3 players in global market was 30.53% in 2017, while the share of top 5 players was 38.24%. The market is fragmented, also each owns a broad product portfolio. Except policy affect, downstream demand is the key influence factor to the market.

Paints & Coatings accounted for the largest market with about 27.51% of the global consumption for solvent naphtha in 2017. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.69% during the forecast period. With over 16.56% share of in the solvent naphtha market, Rubber & Resin was the second largest application market in 2017, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.14%, in terms of consumption, during the forecast period.

In recent years, sharp fluctuations of oil prices on the international market have affected the development of the world economy. Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of solvent naphtha is also unstable. In the next few years, we predict that price will increase as the cost of crude oil has been hiking. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The Solvent Naphtha Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Solvent Naphtha was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Solvent Naphtha Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Solvent Naphtha market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Solvent Naphtha generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Shell, ExxonMobil, Total, Chevron Phillips, SK, Calumet, Idemitsu, BP, DowDuPont, Citgo, Reliance, KAPCO, Mitsubishi, CEPSA, Ganga Rasayanie, JX Nippon Oil & Energy, Neste, CPC, Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils, Sinopec, CNPC, Jiangsu Hualun, Changshu Alliance Chemical, Suzhou Jiutai,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Paraffin Solvent, CycloParaffin Solvent, C9 Solvent, C10 Solvent, Other,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Paints & Coatings, Agro Chemicals, Rubber & Resin, Printing Inks, Industrial Cleaning, Other,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Solvent Naphtha, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Solvent Naphtha market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Solvent Naphtha from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Solvent Naphtha market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Solvent Naphtha Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Solvent Naphtha Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Paraffin Solvent

1.2.3 CycloParaffin Solvent

1.2.4 C9 Solvent

1.2.5 C10 Solvent

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Solvent Naphtha Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Paints & Coatings

1.3.3 Agro Chemicals

1.3.4 Rubber & Resin

1.3.5 Printing Inks

1.3.6 Industrial Cleaning

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Solvent Naphtha Production

2.1 Global Solvent Naphtha Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Solvent Naphtha Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Solvent Naphtha Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Solvent Naphtha Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Solvent Naphtha Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Solvent Naphtha Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Solvent Naphtha Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Solvent Naphtha Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Solvent Naphtha Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Solvent Naphtha Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Solvent Naphtha Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Solvent Naphtha Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Solvent Naphtha Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Solvent Naphtha Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Solvent Naphtha Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Solvent Naphtha Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Solvent Naphtha Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Solvent Naphtha Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Solvent Naphtha Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Solvent Naphtha Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Solvent Naphtha Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solvent Naphtha Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Solvent Naphtha Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Solvent Naphtha Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Solvent Naphtha Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solvent Naphtha Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Solvent Naphtha Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Solvent Naphtha Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Solvent Naphtha Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Solvent Naphtha Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Solvent Naphtha Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Solvent Naphtha Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Solvent Naphtha Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Solvent Naphtha Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Solvent Naphtha Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Solvent Naphtha Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Solvent Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Solvent Naphtha Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Solvent Naphtha Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Solvent Naphtha Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Solvent Naphtha Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Solvent Naphtha Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Solvent Naphtha Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Solvent Naphtha Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Solvent Naphtha Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Solvent Naphtha Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Solvent Naphtha Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Solvent Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Solvent Naphtha Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Solvent Naphtha Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Solvent Naphtha Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Solvent Naphtha Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Solvent Naphtha Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Solvent Naphtha Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Solvent Naphtha Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Solvent Naphtha Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Solvent Naphtha Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Solvent Naphtha Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Solvent Naphtha Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Solvent Naphtha Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Solvent Naphtha Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Solvent Naphtha Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Solvent Naphtha Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Solvent Naphtha Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Solvent Naphtha Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Solvent Naphtha Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Solvent Naphtha Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Solvent Naphtha Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Solvent Naphtha Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Solvent Naphtha Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Solvent Naphtha Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Solvent Naphtha Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Solvent Naphtha Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Solvent Naphtha Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Solvent Naphtha Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Solvent Naphtha Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Solvent Naphtha Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Solvent Naphtha Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Solvent Naphtha Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Solvent Naphtha Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Solvent Naphtha Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Solvent Naphtha Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Solvent Naphtha Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Solvent Naphtha Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Solvent Naphtha Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Solvent Naphtha Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Solvent Naphtha Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Solvent Naphtha Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solvent Naphtha Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solvent Naphtha Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Solvent Naphtha Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solvent Naphtha Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solvent Naphtha Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Solvent Naphtha Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Solvent Naphtha Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Solvent Naphtha Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Shell

12.1.1 Shell Corporation Information

12.1.2 Shell Overview

12.1.3 Shell Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Shell Solvent Naphtha Product Description

12.1.5 Shell Related Developments

12.2 ExxonMobil

12.2.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

12.2.2 ExxonMobil Overview

12.2.3 ExxonMobil Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ExxonMobil Solvent Naphtha Product Description

12.2.5 ExxonMobil Related Developments

12.3 Total

12.3.1 Total Corporation Information

12.3.2 Total Overview

12.3.3 Total Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Total Solvent Naphtha Product Description

12.3.5 Total Related Developments

12.4 Chevron Phillips

12.4.1 Chevron Phillips Corporation Information

12.4.2 Chevron Phillips Overview

12.4.3 Chevron Phillips Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Chevron Phillips Solvent Naphtha Product Description

12.4.5 Chevron Phillips Related Developments

12.5 SK

12.5.1 SK Corporation Information

12.5.2 SK Overview

12.5.3 SK Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 SK Solvent Naphtha Product Description

12.5.5 SK Related Developments

12.6 Calumet

12.6.1 Calumet Corporation Information

12.6.2 Calumet Overview

12.6.3 Calumet Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Calumet Solvent Naphtha Product Description

12.6.5 Calumet Related Developments

12.7 Idemitsu

12.7.1 Idemitsu Corporation Information

12.7.2 Idemitsu Overview

12.7.3 Idemitsu Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Idemitsu Solvent Naphtha Product Description

12.7.5 Idemitsu Related Developments

12.8 BP

12.8.1 BP Corporation Information

12.8.2 BP Overview

12.8.3 BP Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 BP Solvent Naphtha Product Description

12.8.5 BP Related Developments

12.9 DowDuPont

12.9.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.9.2 DowDuPont Overview

12.9.3 DowDuPont Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 DowDuPont Solvent Naphtha Product Description

12.9.5 DowDuPont Related Developments

12.10 Citgo

12.10.1 Citgo Corporation Information

12.10.2 Citgo Overview

12.10.3 Citgo Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Citgo Solvent Naphtha Product Description

12.10.5 Citgo Related Developments

12.11 Reliance

12.11.1 Reliance Corporation Information

12.11.2 Reliance Overview

12.11.3 Reliance Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Reliance Solvent Naphtha Product Description

12.11.5 Reliance Related Developments

12.12 KAPCO

12.12.1 KAPCO Corporation Information

12.12.2 KAPCO Overview

12.12.3 KAPCO Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 KAPCO Solvent Naphtha Product Description

12.12.5 KAPCO Related Developments

12.13 Mitsubishi

12.13.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

12.13.2 Mitsubishi Overview

12.13.3 Mitsubishi Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Mitsubishi Solvent Naphtha Product Description

12.13.5 Mitsubishi Related Developments

12.14 CEPSA

12.14.1 CEPSA Corporation Information

12.14.2 CEPSA Overview

12.14.3 CEPSA Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 CEPSA Solvent Naphtha Product Description

12.14.5 CEPSA Related Developments

12.15 Ganga Rasayanie

12.15.1 Ganga Rasayanie Corporation Information

12.15.2 Ganga Rasayanie Overview

12.15.3 Ganga Rasayanie Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Ganga Rasayanie Solvent Naphtha Product Description

12.15.5 Ganga Rasayanie Related Developments

12.16 JX Nippon Oil & Energy

12.16.1 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation Information

12.16.2 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Overview

12.16.3 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Solvent Naphtha Product Description

12.16.5 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Related Developments

12.17 Neste

12.17.1 Neste Corporation Information

12.17.2 Neste Overview

12.17.3 Neste Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Neste Solvent Naphtha Product Description

12.17.5 Neste Related Developments

12.18 CPC

12.18.1 CPC Corporation Information

12.18.2 CPC Overview

12.18.3 CPC Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 CPC Solvent Naphtha Product Description

12.18.5 CPC Related Developments

12.19 Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils

12.19.1 Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils Corporation Information

12.19.2 Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils Overview

12.19.3 Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils Solvent Naphtha Product Description

12.19.5 Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils Related Developments

12.20 Sinopec

12.20.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

12.20.2 Sinopec Overview

12.20.3 Sinopec Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Sinopec Solvent Naphtha Product Description

12.20.5 Sinopec Related Developments

8.21 CNPC

12.21.1 CNPC Corporation Information

12.21.2 CNPC Overview

12.21.3 CNPC Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 CNPC Solvent Naphtha Product Description

12.21.5 CNPC Related Developments

12.22 Jiangsu Hualun

12.22.1 Jiangsu Hualun Corporation Information

12.22.2 Jiangsu Hualun Overview

12.22.3 Jiangsu Hualun Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Jiangsu Hualun Solvent Naphtha Product Description

12.22.5 Jiangsu Hualun Related Developments

12.23 Changshu Alliance Chemical

12.23.1 Changshu Alliance Chemical Corporation Information

12.23.2 Changshu Alliance Chemical Overview

12.23.3 Changshu Alliance Chemical Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Changshu Alliance Chemical Solvent Naphtha Product Description

12.23.5 Changshu Alliance Chemical Related Developments

12.24 Suzhou Jiutai

12.24.1 Suzhou Jiutai Corporation Information

12.24.2 Suzhou Jiutai Overview

12.24.3 Suzhou Jiutai Solvent Naphtha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Suzhou Jiutai Solvent Naphtha Product Description

12.24.5 Suzhou Jiutai Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Solvent Naphtha Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Solvent Naphtha Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Solvent Naphtha Production Mode & Process

13.4 Solvent Naphtha Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Solvent Naphtha Sales Channels

13.4.2 Solvent Naphtha Distributors

13.5 Solvent Naphtha Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Solvent Naphtha Industry Trends

14.2 Solvent Naphtha Market Drivers

14.3 Solvent Naphtha Market Challenges

14.4 Solvent Naphtha Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Solvent Naphtha Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

