Solvent Borne Coatings Market By : Complete Analysis Of Key Players, Growth Rate, Opportunities, Challenges

Solvent borne coatings offer a major advantage vis-à-vis water based coatings in the fact that they are less vulnerable to environmental conditions such as temperature during the curing phase. This has been driving the demand for solvent borne coatings in the recent past, and is expected to boost their market growth in the next few years as well.

Also, solvent borne coatings have a preferential use over water based coatings where corrosion of the substrate due to the presence of water poses a major challenge for surface preparation. Spot rusting during coating applications could be entirely avoided using solvent based coatings, and hence this advantage has been driving the global solvent borne coatings market..

In recent times, multipurpose additives have been introduced to impart higher end-use characteristics to solvent borne coatings. For instance, desired properties such as improved wetting and dispersion, anti-settling, stability enhancement, anti-sagging, anti-corrosion properties, defoaming, and flow & leveling have been achieved for applications of solvent borne coatings. Also, apart from these benefits, anti-flocculation properties achieved by such additives have been driving the demand for solvent borne coatings in recent times. The increase in effectiveness of solvent borne coatings due to usage of such additives has been translating into cost savings for end users.

However, it has been observed that solvent borne coatings comprise of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) as their constituent. The release of these VOCs has been found to environmentally detrimental, thereby restricting the demand growth of the solvent borne coatings at a global level in recent times. Also, federal, state and local governments worldwide have been regulating VOC emissions by setting emission limits for a unit time period, thereby discouraging end-users to prefer solvent borne coatings to an extent, thereby slowing their market growth. For instance, in the U.S., the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has set federal laws for VOC emissions, and some states have also tightened emission norms even further, making an impact on the market growth of solvent borne coatings.

Also, development of water borne coatings to curb the environmental impact of application of solvent based coatings has been proving to be an attractive substitute for solvent borne coatings, thereby hampering their market growth.

