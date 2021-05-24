Solvent Borne Adhesives Market Trends, Global Insights and Demand Growth 2020 to 2026 – 3M, Dow Chemicals, Henkel AG & Co., Sika AG

The Global Solvent Borne Adhesives Market, report gave a careful examination of the driving factors, development trends, restraints, challenges, and rewarding difficulties to exhibit the current and future market situation. The Research Insights has tried to give a complete report that contain of the key market techniques based on the latest technologies, applications, and various geographies around the world. The market is required to show huge development over the forecast period increasing demand for Solvent Borne Adhesives.

The Global Solvent Borne Adhesives Market is expected to grow from $4.66 billion in 2020 to $4.85 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The market is expected to reach $5.29 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2.2%.

Key Market Players: 3M, Dow Chemicals, Henkel AG & Co., Sika AG, H.B. Fuller, Jowat AG, Arkema Group, Ashland, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, DELO Industrial Adhesives, Franklin International, Hexcel Corporation, Hexion, Huntsman Corp, Master Bond, Wisdom Adhesives, Wacker Chemie AG, Benson Polymers Ltd, Cyberbond LLC, Collano Adhesives AG

Market Segmentation by Types:

Chloroprene Rubber

Poly Acrylate (PA)

SBC Resin Adhesives

Others

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Building and Construction

Paper, Board & Packaging

Woodworking & Joinery

Footwear

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Solvent Borne Adhesives Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

Solvent Borne Adhesives Market Report Highlights:

– The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities market forecasts until 2026.

– Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

– Key developments and strategies observed in the market

– In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

– Key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and other trends

– Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

TOC Snapshot of Global Solvent Borne Adhesives Market

– Solvent Borne Adhesives Market Product Definition

– Worldwide Solvent Borne Adhesives Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

– Manufacturer Solvent Borne Adhesives Business Introduction

– Market Segmentation (Region Level)

– World Solvent Borne Adhesives Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

– Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

– Segmentation (Channel Level) of Solvent Borne Adhesives Market

– Market Forecast 2021-2026

– Segmentation of Industry

– Cost of Production Analysis

– Conclusion

