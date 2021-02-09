Soluble Fiber Market Size, Global Industry Growth, Statistics, Trends, Revenue Analysis 2020, Top Companies: Roquette Frères, Batory Foods, Tate & Lyle, Taiyo International

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Roquette Frères, Batory Foods, Tate & Lyle, Taiyo International, Shimizu Chemical Corporation, Taiyo Kagaku India Pvt Ltd, TIC Gums, Inc., Shandong Guangming Super Refractory Fiber Co., Ltd, www.nexira.com., Nestlé Health Science, Emsland Group, Vippy Industries Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, FENCHEM, PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Ltd., Fiberstar, Cargill, Incorporated., Wacker Chemie AG, Psyllium Labs LLC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc and others

Global soluble fiber market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1705.81 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3180.81 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growth in the functional food industry is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Soluble fibers are those which turn the water into gel during the digestion process. They are very important part of the dietary fiber. These fibers get easily soluble in water before acidifying into colon. They are usually found in raw materials like cereals, grains, fruit, vegetables etc. They are very useful as it decreases the chances of the heart diseases. Increasing digestive problem among population is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Raw Materials (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Other Plants Parts, Non- Plant Parts),

Application (Inulin, Oligosaccharides, Resistant Starch, Resistant Maltodextrin, Polydextrose, Beta-Glucan, Others),

End- User (Functional Foods & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals), Source (Oats, Barley, Chia Seeds, Legumes and Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Rising digestive problems among population is driving the growth of this market

Increasing awareness about the benefits of soluble fiber is another factor driving the market growth

Easy availability of the raw material will also act as a driver for this market

Increasing demand for good quality edible food for farm animals will also accelerate the market growth

Market Restraints:

Risk associated with the over intake of soluble fiber is restraining the market growth

Lack of awareness about soluble fiber is another factor restraining the growth of this market

High cost of the R&D in the manufacture of soluble dietary fiber will also hamper the market growth

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In December 2018, PureCircle announced that they are going to start the production and sale of new stevia ingredients including proteins, soluble fibers and antioxidants. It uses stevia technology so that they can save much more of each stevia leaf and will help the company to expand their stevia-based products portfolio. This also enhances the manufacturing of sweeteners, protein, antioxidants and flavours. The main aim is to meet the demand of antioxidants, fiber and protein from food industry

In August 2018, Roquette announced the launch of their new NUTRIOSE soluble fiber which is acquired from yellow peas. This NUTRIOSE is made of non- GMO wheat and corn and can be used in multiple food management. This new product has same health and nutritional advantage as of wheat and corn and can be used in food to improve their nutritional profile. The main aim of the launch is to meet the increasing demand of yellow peas among consumers

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Soluble Fiber Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Soluble Fiber market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Soluble Fiber market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Soluble Fiber market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Soluble Fiber Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

