Solidarity instead of struggle: Union strives for unity | free press

Seeon (AP) – In the end, Armin Laschet has no choice. Given the dramatic flooding situation in North Rhine-Westphalia, the CDU leader has had to cancel his long-awaited visit to the CSU retreat in the idyllic Seeon Abbey at short notice.

Instead, he is attracted to the regions particularly affected by the floods. As much as the chancellor’s candidate is under scrutiny in this crisis, it can be seen in the city of Hagen, where Laschet has to emphasize that he does not want to use his visit to the flood plains for campaign images.

As a result, something that hasn’t happened in the CSU for a long time is happening: Laschet is officially hailed as under the palm of the hand. “That’s why it was clear to us that Armin Laschet had to be with his people in his country today. Frankly, it would have been inappropriate to argue with us here,” said CSU boss Markus Söder. In the hallways of the monastery, it sounds even clearer: “Anything but a rejection would be tantamount to political suicide.” In a flood, a prime minister would have to step into rubber boots.

Even if the beautiful pictures of the Upper Bavarian monastery, including the onion domes, planned long ago by the electoral strategists, do not exist on this day, the rejection of the chancellor candidate is not so inconvenient within the Union. This way, the CDU and CSU can quietly end their public debate on tax cuts after the general election.

Tax reduction debate

Because the debate with Laschet, which both the media and the CSU are eagerly looking forward to, including the subsequent press conference, will not take place. Instead, state group leader Alexander Dobrindt announced after a short phone call with Laschet: “We agree that the reliefs, as envisaged in the election manifesto, can be implemented step by step in the next election period.” This applies to the care of families, of single parents, and that also applies to company care.

There should be a catch-up date in August for the meeting between Laschet and the regional group. Then the CSU’s own election manifesto will be a foregone conclusion – along with all the demands for tax credits and parent pensions.

Given the sudden rapid agreement on a common language arrangement on the phone, the question also arises why the CSU had not sought the conversation days in advance. The CDU and CSU like to call themselves families. But what does it say about a family when differences of opinion are first lamented publicly and not resolved internally? As a reminder, Laschet had already indicated in the ARD summer interview last Sunday that there was no room for tax cuts “at the moment”.

How much agreement is there really?

The CSU immediately sees an opportunity to profile itself in the debate and is looking for a way out to the front. More and more demands for concrete help for families and single parents with small and medium incomes are finding their way to the public without a doubt. Dobrindt even makes a “pledge of relief” that if the CSU is successful in the coalition election, it will fight for tax cuts for low- and middle-income families and single parents.

At the same time, the debate shows once again that there is still no blind trust and unity in the Union. But that is exactly what the Union needs, and that is exactly what it needs to radiate to voters if it is to defend the Chancellery on September 26 against the Greens and the SPD after the end of the Angela Merkel (CDU) era.

Even if the Union is clearly ahead of the competition in studies with values ​​between 28 and 30 percent, the choice can ultimately go wrong: if, for example, the Greens, SPD and FDP can form a traffic light coalition, the CDU and CSU would Being able to reopen for 16 years and find the uneasy opposition benches again – strongest force or not. The same would also be conceivable if an alliance of Greens, SPD and Left were given the chance to form a stable government.

Further government participation is not yet dry

Nearly two and a half months before the election, polls show how open the race is. Union and Greens come as a two-party alliance to 45 to 49 percent. This government would only have a secure majority with the FDP – but whether the Greens and Liberals would get involved in a Jamaica coalition, if other alliances were also possible without the Union, is open. It is precisely for this reason that the Union has repeatedly expressed great sympathy for a “Germany coalition”, that is, an alliance of the Union, the SPD and the FDP. “There must be a government option without the Greens,” Dobrindt emphasized during the exam.

So there is still a lot of work and a lot of uncertainty for Laschet, Söder and the two sister parties. Not just because they can hardly trust that the Greens, as their biggest competitor, will stumble over the next ten weeks because of their own strategic mistakes or targeted campaigns.

“It won’t happen on its own until election day,” Söder said in Seeon. The upward trend must continue, with your own achievements, with your own ideas, with your own drive, with your own momentum. But even if Söder and Laschet manage to end the August catch-up date without discussion, even the biggest optimists in the Union know: that alone will not be enough.