Solid Waste Management Market 2021| Global Expansion Strategies by Top Key Vendors till 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Solid waste management is collecting and proper disposal of solid waste collected from various industrial and municipal facilities. Management of solid waste reduces or eliminates adverse impacts on the environment and human health, supports economic development, and improves life quality. Several processes are involved in effectively managing waste for a municipality. These include monitoring, collection, transport, processing, recycling, and disposal. According to its origin, solid waste may be categorized into domestic, industrial, commercial, and construction or institutional. Based on content, solid waste can be divided into organic material, glass, metal, plastic paper, etc.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The solid waste management market has witnessed significant growth due to rise in government emphasis to control solid waste. Moreover, the increase in global population, rapid urbanization, industrial boom, environmental impact, and rise in number of infrastructure development activities provide a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the solid waste management market. However, strict government regulations are projected to hamper the overall growth of the solid waste management market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Solid Waste Management Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the solid waste management market with detailed market segmentation type, application, and geography. The global solid waste management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading solid waste management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global solid waste management market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the global solid waste management market is divided into industrial waste and municipal waste. On the basis of application, the global solid waste management market is divided into collection, processing, and disposal.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global solid waste management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The solid waste management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the solid waste management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the solid waste management market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the solid waste management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from solid waste management market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for solid waste management in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the solid waste management market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the solid waste management market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Advanced Disposal Services

Biffa Group

China Everbright International Ltd.

Clean Harbors

Cleanaway Waste Management

Covanta Holding Corporation

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Sims Metal Management Ltd.

Stericycle Inc.

Suez Environment S.A

