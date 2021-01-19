Solid Tumors Treatment Market 2021-28 skyrocketing revenues at US$ 424.6 Bn with Abbott Laboratories, Biogen Idec Incorporated, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson Company, Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Baxter International

The Solid Tumors Treatment Market is expected to reach US$ 424.6 Bn expanding at a CAGR of +15% by the term of 2021-28.

Solid tumors may be benign (not cancer), or malignant (cancer). Different types of solid tumors are named for the type of cells that form them. Examples of solid tumors are sarcomas, carcinomas, and lymphomas. Leukemias (cancers of the blood) generally do not form solid tumors.

Solid tumors include cancers of the brain, ovary, breast, colon and other tissues.

The most common type of solid tumor found in children is a brain tumor. After brain tumors, the most common types are: Neuroblastoma: a cancer usually found in the belly.

Tumors are made up of extra cells. Normally, cells grow and divide to form new cells as your body needs them. When cells grow old, they die, and new cells take their place.

Top Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories Inc., Biogen Idec Incorporated, AstraZeneca Plc., Johnson & Johnson Company, Amgen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Sanofi, and Baxter International Incorporated.

Market segmentation:

On the basis of therapy

Radiotherapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Hormone therapy

Targeted therapy

On the basis of application

Lung cancer

Breast cancer

Prostate cancer

Cervical cancer

Colorectal cancer

Others

On the basis of end user

Hospitals

Cancer treatment centers

