Solenoid Valves Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2020 – 2027

Solenoid ValvesA Solenoid Valve is an electromechanically operated valve. Solenoid Valve is used to control the fluid automatic based components, belonging to the actuator; the valve is controlled by an electric current through a solenoid: in the case of a two-port valve the flow is switched on or off; in the case of a three-port valve, the outflow is switched between the two outlet ports. Multiple Solenoid Valves can be placed together on a manifold.

Major manufacturers in the industry include ASCO, Kendrion and Danfoss, accounting for 9.85%, 8.29% and 7.02% of revenues respectively in 2019. By region, the Asia-Pacific region has the highest market share, accounting for 34.75 percent in 2019.

The Solenoid Valves Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Solenoid Valves was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on 'Solenoid Valves Industry' offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies.

This survey takes into account the value of Solenoid Valves generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – ASCO, Kendrion, Danfoss, Parker, Bürkert, SMC, Norgren, CKD, CEME, Sirai, Saginomiya, ODE, Takasago Electric, YPC, PRO UNI-D, Airtac, Zhejiang Sanhua, Anshan Electromagnetic Value, Zhejiang Yongjiu, Juliang Valve, YONG CHUANG, Dongjiang Valves, Shanghai Kangyuan, Ningbo KeXing, Sanlixin, Shanghai Taiming, Yuyao No.4 Instrument Factory, Chongqing Dunming,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Direct-acting Type, Sub-step Direct-acting Type, Pilot-type,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Home Appliance, Automobile, General Industry, Automation, Others

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Solenoid Valves, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Solenoid Valves market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Solenoid Valves from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Solenoid Valves market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Solenoid Valves Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Solenoid Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Direct-acting Type

1.2.3 Sub-step Direct-acting Type

1.2.4 Pilot-type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Solenoid Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Home Appliance

1.3.3 Automobile

1.3.4 General Industry

1.3.5 Automation

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Solenoid Valves Production

2.1 Global Solenoid Valves Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Solenoid Valves Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Solenoid Valves Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Solenoid Valves Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Solenoid Valves Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 United States

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 Taiwan(China)

3 Global Solenoid Valves Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Solenoid Valves Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Solenoid Valves Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Solenoid Valves Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Solenoid Valves Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Solenoid Valves Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Solenoid Valves Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Solenoid Valves Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Solenoid Valves Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Solenoid Valves Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Solenoid Valves Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Solenoid Valves Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Solenoid Valves Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Solenoid Valves Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Solenoid Valves Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Solenoid Valves Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solenoid Valves Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Solenoid Valves Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Solenoid Valves Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Solenoid Valves Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solenoid Valves Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Solenoid Valves Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Solenoid Valves Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Solenoid Valves Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Solenoid Valves Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Solenoid Valves Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Solenoid Valves Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Solenoid Valves Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Solenoid Valves Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Solenoid Valves Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Solenoid Valves Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Solenoid Valves Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Solenoid Valves Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Solenoid Valves Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Solenoid Valves Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Solenoid Valves Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Solenoid Valves Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Solenoid Valves Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Solenoid Valves Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Solenoid Valves Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Solenoid Valves Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Solenoid Valves Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Solenoid Valves Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Solenoid Valves Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Solenoid Valves Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Solenoid Valves Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Solenoid Valves Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Solenoid Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Solenoid Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Solenoid Valves Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Solenoid Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Solenoid Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Solenoid Valves Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Solenoid Valves Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Solenoid Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Solenoid Valves Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Solenoid Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Solenoid Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Solenoid Valves Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Solenoid Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Solenoid Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Solenoid Valves Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Solenoid Valves Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Solenoid Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Solenoid Valves Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Solenoid Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Solenoid Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Solenoid Valves Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Solenoid Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Solenoid Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Solenoid Valves Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Solenoid Valves Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Solenoid Valves Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Solenoid Valves Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Solenoid Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Solenoid Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Solenoid Valves Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Solenoid Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Solenoid Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Solenoid Valves Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Solenoid Valves Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Solenoid Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Solenoid Valves Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solenoid Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solenoid Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Solenoid Valves Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solenoid Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solenoid Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Solenoid Valves Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Solenoid Valves Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Solenoid Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 ASCO

12.1.1 ASCO Corporation Information

12.1.2 ASCO Overview

12.1.3 ASCO Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ASCO Solenoid Valves Product Description

12.1.5 ASCO Related Developments

12.2 Kendrion

12.2.1 Kendrion Corporation Information

12.2.2 Kendrion Overview

12.2.3 Kendrion Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Kendrion Solenoid Valves Product Description

12.2.5 Kendrion Related Developments

12.3 Danfoss

12.3.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

12.3.2 Danfoss Overview

12.3.3 Danfoss Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Danfoss Solenoid Valves Product Description

12.3.5 Danfoss Related Developments

12.4 Parker

12.4.1 Parker Corporation Information

12.4.2 Parker Overview

12.4.3 Parker Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Parker Solenoid Valves Product Description

12.4.5 Parker Related Developments

12.5 Bürkert

12.5.1 Bürkert Corporation Information

12.5.2 Bürkert Overview

12.5.3 Bürkert Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Bürkert Solenoid Valves Product Description

12.5.5 Bürkert Related Developments

12.6 SMC

12.6.1 SMC Corporation Information

12.6.2 SMC Overview

12.6.3 SMC Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 SMC Solenoid Valves Product Description

12.6.5 SMC Related Developments

12.7 Norgren

12.7.1 Norgren Corporation Information

12.7.2 Norgren Overview

12.7.3 Norgren Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Norgren Solenoid Valves Product Description

12.7.5 Norgren Related Developments

12.8 CKD

12.8.1 CKD Corporation Information

12.8.2 CKD Overview

12.8.3 CKD Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 CKD Solenoid Valves Product Description

12.8.5 CKD Related Developments

12.9 CEME

12.9.1 CEME Corporation Information

12.9.2 CEME Overview

12.9.3 CEME Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 CEME Solenoid Valves Product Description

12.9.5 CEME Related Developments

12.10 Sirai

12.10.1 Sirai Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sirai Overview

12.10.3 Sirai Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sirai Solenoid Valves Product Description

12.10.5 Sirai Related Developments

12.11 Saginomiya

12.11.1 Saginomiya Corporation Information

12.11.2 Saginomiya Overview

12.11.3 Saginomiya Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Saginomiya Solenoid Valves Product Description

12.11.5 Saginomiya Related Developments

12.12 ODE

12.12.1 ODE Corporation Information

12.12.2 ODE Overview

12.12.3 ODE Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 ODE Solenoid Valves Product Description

12.12.5 ODE Related Developments

12.13 Takasago Electric

12.13.1 Takasago Electric Corporation Information

12.13.2 Takasago Electric Overview

12.13.3 Takasago Electric Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Takasago Electric Solenoid Valves Product Description

12.13.5 Takasago Electric Related Developments

12.14 YPC

12.14.1 YPC Corporation Information

12.14.2 YPC Overview

12.14.3 YPC Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 YPC Solenoid Valves Product Description

12.14.5 YPC Related Developments

12.15 PRO UNI-D

12.15.1 PRO UNI-D Corporation Information

12.15.2 PRO UNI-D Overview

12.15.3 PRO UNI-D Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 PRO UNI-D Solenoid Valves Product Description

12.15.5 PRO UNI-D Related Developments

12.16 Airtac

12.16.1 Airtac Corporation Information

12.16.2 Airtac Overview

12.16.3 Airtac Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Airtac Solenoid Valves Product Description

12.16.5 Airtac Related Developments

12.17 Zhejiang Sanhua

12.17.1 Zhejiang Sanhua Corporation Information

12.17.2 Zhejiang Sanhua Overview

12.17.3 Zhejiang Sanhua Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Zhejiang Sanhua Solenoid Valves Product Description

12.17.5 Zhejiang Sanhua Related Developments

12.18 Anshan Electromagnetic Value

12.18.1 Anshan Electromagnetic Value Corporation Information

12.18.2 Anshan Electromagnetic Value Overview

12.18.3 Anshan Electromagnetic Value Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Anshan Electromagnetic Value Solenoid Valves Product Description

12.18.5 Anshan Electromagnetic Value Related Developments

12.19 Zhejiang Yongjiu

12.19.1 Zhejiang Yongjiu Corporation Information

12.19.2 Zhejiang Yongjiu Overview

12.19.3 Zhejiang Yongjiu Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Zhejiang Yongjiu Solenoid Valves Product Description

12.19.5 Zhejiang Yongjiu Related Developments

12.20 Juliang Valve

12.20.1 Juliang Valve Corporation Information

12.20.2 Juliang Valve Overview

12.20.3 Juliang Valve Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Juliang Valve Solenoid Valves Product Description

12.20.5 Juliang Valve Related Developments

8.21 YONG CHUANG

12.21.1 YONG CHUANG Corporation Information

12.21.2 YONG CHUANG Overview

12.21.3 YONG CHUANG Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 YONG CHUANG Solenoid Valves Product Description

12.21.5 YONG CHUANG Related Developments

12.22 Dongjiang Valves

12.22.1 Dongjiang Valves Corporation Information

12.22.2 Dongjiang Valves Overview

12.22.3 Dongjiang Valves Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Dongjiang Valves Solenoid Valves Product Description

12.22.5 Dongjiang Valves Related Developments

12.23 Shanghai Kangyuan

12.23.1 Shanghai Kangyuan Corporation Information

12.23.2 Shanghai Kangyuan Overview

12.23.3 Shanghai Kangyuan Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Shanghai Kangyuan Solenoid Valves Product Description

12.23.5 Shanghai Kangyuan Related Developments

12.24 Ningbo KeXing

12.24.1 Ningbo KeXing Corporation Information

12.24.2 Ningbo KeXing Overview

12.24.3 Ningbo KeXing Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Ningbo KeXing Solenoid Valves Product Description

12.24.5 Ningbo KeXing Related Developments

12.25 Sanlixin

12.25.1 Sanlixin Corporation Information

12.25.2 Sanlixin Overview

12.25.3 Sanlixin Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Sanlixin Solenoid Valves Product Description

12.25.5 Sanlixin Related Developments

12.26 Shanghai Taiming

12.26.1 Shanghai Taiming Corporation Information

12.26.2 Shanghai Taiming Overview

12.26.3 Shanghai Taiming Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Shanghai Taiming Solenoid Valves Product Description

12.26.5 Shanghai Taiming Related Developments

12.27 Yuyao No.4 Instrument Factory

12.27.1 Yuyao No.4 Instrument Factory Corporation Information

12.27.2 Yuyao No.4 Instrument Factory Overview

12.27.3 Yuyao No.4 Instrument Factory Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Yuyao No.4 Instrument Factory Solenoid Valves Product Description

12.27.5 Yuyao No.4 Instrument Factory Related Developments

12.28 Chongqing Dunming

12.28.1 Chongqing Dunming Corporation Information

12.28.2 Chongqing Dunming Overview

12.28.3 Chongqing Dunming Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Chongqing Dunming Solenoid Valves Product Description

12.28.5 Chongqing Dunming Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Solenoid Valves Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Solenoid Valves Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Solenoid Valves Production Mode & Process

13.4 Solenoid Valves Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Solenoid Valves Sales Channels

13.4.2 Solenoid Valves Distributors

13.5 Solenoid Valves Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Solenoid Valves Industry Trends

14.2 Solenoid Valves Market Drivers

14.3 Solenoid Valves Market Challenges

14.4 Solenoid Valves Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Solenoid Valves Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Therefore, Solenoid Valves Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Solenoid Valves.”