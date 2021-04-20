Solenoid Valves Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2020 – 2027
Solenoid ValvesA Solenoid Valve is an electromechanically operated valve. Solenoid Valve is used to control the fluid automatic based components, belonging to the actuator; the valve is controlled by an electric current through a solenoid: in the case of a two-port valve the flow is switched on or off; in the case of a three-port valve, the outflow is switched between the two outlet ports. Multiple Solenoid Valves can be placed together on a manifold.
Major manufacturers in the industry include ASCO, Kendrion and Danfoss, accounting for 9.85%, 8.29% and 7.02% of revenues respectively in 2019. By region, the Asia-Pacific region has the highest market share, accounting for 34.75 percent in 2019.
The Solenoid Valves Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Solenoid Valves was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
A collective analysis on ’Solenoid Valves Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Solenoid Valves market majors.
This survey takes into account the value of Solenoid Valves generated by the sales of the following segments:
The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – ASCO, Kendrion, Danfoss, Parker, Bürkert, SMC, Norgren, CKD, CEME, Sirai, Saginomiya, ODE, Takasago Electric, YPC, PRO UNI-D, Airtac, Zhejiang Sanhua, Anshan Electromagnetic Value, Zhejiang Yongjiu, Juliang Valve, YONG CHUANG, Dongjiang Valves, Shanghai Kangyuan, Ningbo KeXing, Sanlixin, Shanghai Taiming, Yuyao No.4 Instrument Factory, Chongqing Dunming,
On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –
• Direct-acting Type, Sub-step Direct-acting Type, Pilot-type,
On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –
• Home Appliance, Automobile, General Industry, Automation, Others
The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Solenoid Valves, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.
The Solenoid Valves market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.
The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Solenoid Valves from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Solenoid Valves market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Solenoid Valves Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Solenoid Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Direct-acting Type
1.2.3 Sub-step Direct-acting Type
1.2.4 Pilot-type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Solenoid Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Home Appliance
1.3.3 Automobile
1.3.4 General Industry
1.3.5 Automation
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Solenoid Valves Production
2.1 Global Solenoid Valves Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Solenoid Valves Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Solenoid Valves Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Solenoid Valves Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Solenoid Valves Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 United States
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 Taiwan(China)
3 Global Solenoid Valves Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Solenoid Valves Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Solenoid Valves Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Solenoid Valves Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Solenoid Valves Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Solenoid Valves Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Solenoid Valves Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Solenoid Valves Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Solenoid Valves Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Solenoid Valves Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Solenoid Valves Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Solenoid Valves Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Solenoid Valves Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Solenoid Valves Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Solenoid Valves Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Solenoid Valves Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solenoid Valves Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Solenoid Valves Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Solenoid Valves Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Solenoid Valves Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solenoid Valves Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Solenoid Valves Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Solenoid Valves Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Solenoid Valves Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Solenoid Valves Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Solenoid Valves Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Solenoid Valves Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Solenoid Valves Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Solenoid Valves Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Solenoid Valves Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Solenoid Valves Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Solenoid Valves Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Solenoid Valves Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Solenoid Valves Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Solenoid Valves Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Solenoid Valves Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Solenoid Valves Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Solenoid Valves Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Solenoid Valves Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Solenoid Valves Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Solenoid Valves Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Solenoid Valves Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Solenoid Valves Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Solenoid Valves Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Solenoid Valves Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Solenoid Valves Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Solenoid Valves Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Solenoid Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Solenoid Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Solenoid Valves Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Solenoid Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Solenoid Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Solenoid Valves Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Solenoid Valves Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Solenoid Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Solenoid Valves Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Solenoid Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Solenoid Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Solenoid Valves Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Solenoid Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Solenoid Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Solenoid Valves Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Solenoid Valves Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Solenoid Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Solenoid Valves Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Solenoid Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Solenoid Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Solenoid Valves Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Solenoid Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Solenoid Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Solenoid Valves Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Solenoid Valves Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Solenoid Valves Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Solenoid Valves Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Solenoid Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Solenoid Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Solenoid Valves Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Solenoid Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Solenoid Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Solenoid Valves Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Solenoid Valves Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Solenoid Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Solenoid Valves Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solenoid Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solenoid Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Solenoid Valves Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solenoid Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solenoid Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Solenoid Valves Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Solenoid Valves Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Solenoid Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 ASCO
12.1.1 ASCO Corporation Information
12.1.2 ASCO Overview
12.1.3 ASCO Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 ASCO Solenoid Valves Product Description
12.1.5 ASCO Related Developments
12.2 Kendrion
12.2.1 Kendrion Corporation Information
12.2.2 Kendrion Overview
12.2.3 Kendrion Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Kendrion Solenoid Valves Product Description
12.2.5 Kendrion Related Developments
12.3 Danfoss
12.3.1 Danfoss Corporation Information
12.3.2 Danfoss Overview
12.3.3 Danfoss Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Danfoss Solenoid Valves Product Description
12.3.5 Danfoss Related Developments
12.4 Parker
12.4.1 Parker Corporation Information
12.4.2 Parker Overview
12.4.3 Parker Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Parker Solenoid Valves Product Description
12.4.5 Parker Related Developments
12.5 Bürkert
12.5.1 Bürkert Corporation Information
12.5.2 Bürkert Overview
12.5.3 Bürkert Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Bürkert Solenoid Valves Product Description
12.5.5 Bürkert Related Developments
12.6 SMC
12.6.1 SMC Corporation Information
12.6.2 SMC Overview
12.6.3 SMC Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 SMC Solenoid Valves Product Description
12.6.5 SMC Related Developments
12.7 Norgren
12.7.1 Norgren Corporation Information
12.7.2 Norgren Overview
12.7.3 Norgren Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Norgren Solenoid Valves Product Description
12.7.5 Norgren Related Developments
12.8 CKD
12.8.1 CKD Corporation Information
12.8.2 CKD Overview
12.8.3 CKD Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 CKD Solenoid Valves Product Description
12.8.5 CKD Related Developments
12.9 CEME
12.9.1 CEME Corporation Information
12.9.2 CEME Overview
12.9.3 CEME Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 CEME Solenoid Valves Product Description
12.9.5 CEME Related Developments
12.10 Sirai
12.10.1 Sirai Corporation Information
12.10.2 Sirai Overview
12.10.3 Sirai Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Sirai Solenoid Valves Product Description
12.10.5 Sirai Related Developments
12.11 Saginomiya
12.11.1 Saginomiya Corporation Information
12.11.2 Saginomiya Overview
12.11.3 Saginomiya Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Saginomiya Solenoid Valves Product Description
12.11.5 Saginomiya Related Developments
12.12 ODE
12.12.1 ODE Corporation Information
12.12.2 ODE Overview
12.12.3 ODE Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 ODE Solenoid Valves Product Description
12.12.5 ODE Related Developments
12.13 Takasago Electric
12.13.1 Takasago Electric Corporation Information
12.13.2 Takasago Electric Overview
12.13.3 Takasago Electric Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Takasago Electric Solenoid Valves Product Description
12.13.5 Takasago Electric Related Developments
12.14 YPC
12.14.1 YPC Corporation Information
12.14.2 YPC Overview
12.14.3 YPC Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 YPC Solenoid Valves Product Description
12.14.5 YPC Related Developments
12.15 PRO UNI-D
12.15.1 PRO UNI-D Corporation Information
12.15.2 PRO UNI-D Overview
12.15.3 PRO UNI-D Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 PRO UNI-D Solenoid Valves Product Description
12.15.5 PRO UNI-D Related Developments
12.16 Airtac
12.16.1 Airtac Corporation Information
12.16.2 Airtac Overview
12.16.3 Airtac Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Airtac Solenoid Valves Product Description
12.16.5 Airtac Related Developments
12.17 Zhejiang Sanhua
12.17.1 Zhejiang Sanhua Corporation Information
12.17.2 Zhejiang Sanhua Overview
12.17.3 Zhejiang Sanhua Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Zhejiang Sanhua Solenoid Valves Product Description
12.17.5 Zhejiang Sanhua Related Developments
12.18 Anshan Electromagnetic Value
12.18.1 Anshan Electromagnetic Value Corporation Information
12.18.2 Anshan Electromagnetic Value Overview
12.18.3 Anshan Electromagnetic Value Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Anshan Electromagnetic Value Solenoid Valves Product Description
12.18.5 Anshan Electromagnetic Value Related Developments
12.19 Zhejiang Yongjiu
12.19.1 Zhejiang Yongjiu Corporation Information
12.19.2 Zhejiang Yongjiu Overview
12.19.3 Zhejiang Yongjiu Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Zhejiang Yongjiu Solenoid Valves Product Description
12.19.5 Zhejiang Yongjiu Related Developments
12.20 Juliang Valve
12.20.1 Juliang Valve Corporation Information
12.20.2 Juliang Valve Overview
12.20.3 Juliang Valve Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Juliang Valve Solenoid Valves Product Description
12.20.5 Juliang Valve Related Developments
8.21 YONG CHUANG
12.21.1 YONG CHUANG Corporation Information
12.21.2 YONG CHUANG Overview
12.21.3 YONG CHUANG Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 YONG CHUANG Solenoid Valves Product Description
12.21.5 YONG CHUANG Related Developments
12.22 Dongjiang Valves
12.22.1 Dongjiang Valves Corporation Information
12.22.2 Dongjiang Valves Overview
12.22.3 Dongjiang Valves Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Dongjiang Valves Solenoid Valves Product Description
12.22.5 Dongjiang Valves Related Developments
12.23 Shanghai Kangyuan
12.23.1 Shanghai Kangyuan Corporation Information
12.23.2 Shanghai Kangyuan Overview
12.23.3 Shanghai Kangyuan Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Shanghai Kangyuan Solenoid Valves Product Description
12.23.5 Shanghai Kangyuan Related Developments
12.24 Ningbo KeXing
12.24.1 Ningbo KeXing Corporation Information
12.24.2 Ningbo KeXing Overview
12.24.3 Ningbo KeXing Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Ningbo KeXing Solenoid Valves Product Description
12.24.5 Ningbo KeXing Related Developments
12.25 Sanlixin
12.25.1 Sanlixin Corporation Information
12.25.2 Sanlixin Overview
12.25.3 Sanlixin Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Sanlixin Solenoid Valves Product Description
12.25.5 Sanlixin Related Developments
12.26 Shanghai Taiming
12.26.1 Shanghai Taiming Corporation Information
12.26.2 Shanghai Taiming Overview
12.26.3 Shanghai Taiming Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Shanghai Taiming Solenoid Valves Product Description
12.26.5 Shanghai Taiming Related Developments
12.27 Yuyao No.4 Instrument Factory
12.27.1 Yuyao No.4 Instrument Factory Corporation Information
12.27.2 Yuyao No.4 Instrument Factory Overview
12.27.3 Yuyao No.4 Instrument Factory Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 Yuyao No.4 Instrument Factory Solenoid Valves Product Description
12.27.5 Yuyao No.4 Instrument Factory Related Developments
12.28 Chongqing Dunming
12.28.1 Chongqing Dunming Corporation Information
12.28.2 Chongqing Dunming Overview
12.28.3 Chongqing Dunming Solenoid Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.28.4 Chongqing Dunming Solenoid Valves Product Description
12.28.5 Chongqing Dunming Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Solenoid Valves Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Solenoid Valves Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Solenoid Valves Production Mode & Process
13.4 Solenoid Valves Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Solenoid Valves Sales Channels
13.4.2 Solenoid Valves Distributors
13.5 Solenoid Valves Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Solenoid Valves Industry Trends
14.2 Solenoid Valves Market Drivers
14.3 Solenoid Valves Market Challenges
14.4 Solenoid Valves Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Solenoid Valves Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
