Soldier suspected of terrorism keeps Belgium in suspense | Free press

Belgian security forces have been looking for a soldier accused of far-right terrorist plans for days. The man should be armed.

Brussels (dpa) – A suspected right-wing extremist and armed professional soldier keeps Belgium in tension. On the fifth day, the 46-year-old man was initially not arrested, the federal prosecutor announced on Saturday.

According to the report, investigators searched ten homes of people around the man that night. In addition, a examining magistrate who specializes in terrorism was appointed on Thursday. It is about attempted murder and violation of the weapons law in a terrorist context.

The search continued to focus on the Limburg region on the border with the Netherlands, the broadcaster VRT reported. German and Dutch police officers are also involved.

The Belgian authorities have been looking for the man since Tuesday. In a letter he threatened state structures and various public figures with an attack. Authorities assume he is armed, as he had direct access to his army unit’s armory. Due to right-wing extremist sympathies, the soldier he is looking for is on a terrorist list of the Belgian anti-terrorist agency Ocam.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99