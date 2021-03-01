Soldier arrested in Hesse: weapons and ammunition found | Free press

Weapons, ammunition, explosives – and the charge of far-right rulings. Over the weekend, investigators in Hesse arrested a soldier and two family members.

Berlin (dpa) – Special forces of the Hessian police have arrested a Bundeswehr soldier and secured weapons and ammunition.

A relative of the man was arrested, a third suspect surrendered, the state crime police of Hesse and the public prosecutor of Hanau announced on Monday. The men from Glashütten in the Hochtaunus district are accused of “illegal hoarding of weapons and ammunition and of having a far-right expression,” according to a press release.

“During the search of private and commercial properties, extensive evidence, including live firearms, various ammunition, explosives and documents and data carriers, was found and secured,” the authorities said. An investigating judge at the Hanau District Court had issued arrest warrants against all three men. Investigations continued, further information could not be provided at this time for tactical reasons.

According to information from the German news agency, the 21-year-old army soldier was brought in after a reminder on Sunday. The volunteer in military service is deployed at a location in Pfullendorf in Baden-Württemberg. The Special Operations Training Center is located there.

His father was also arrested in Hesse and his brother surrendered voluntarily. Authorities are investigating suspicions of incitement and violations of the Explosives, Arms and War Weapons Control Act. The Bundeswehr said law enforcement authorities would be supported in their investigations. Further information could not be given.

Police confiscated small arms and long cannons, ammunition, a hand grenade and explosives. According to the initial findings, this mainly concerns material that does not come from the possession of the armed forces. The hand grenade is probably a model from the former Yugoslavia.

Recently, the Special Forces Command (KSK) made headlines regarding ammunition incidents. For example, a weapons depot containing ammunition and explosives was found in the garden of a commando soldier from Saxony. The authorities became aware of the case in Hesse independently of the ongoing investigations.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99