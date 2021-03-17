Solder Paste Market 2021: Analysis by Business Methodologies, Financial Overview and Growth Prospects Predicted by 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Solder paste is a material used for the manufacture of printed circuit boards to connect surface mount components to pads on the board. All electronics equipment contains printed circuit boards (PCBs), which are critically important for the satisfactory functioning of the equipment. PCBs have patterns of electrically conducting copper tracks to which electronic components are joined. Solder paste is used to attach the tracks and the components by soldering the components to the copper tracks. Solder pastes are a mixture of a metal alloy powder and a cream-like material made of organic chemicals called flux.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003593/

MARKET DYNAMICS

The solder paste market is driven by various factor such as Increasing demand from electronic manufacturing services and rise in production of electronic devices including computers, laptops, smartphones, tablets, televisions, medical testing equipment’s, fiber optic receptors, nuclear detection systems, data storage devices and weather analysis equipment in Asia Pacific countries such as China, Korea and India. Globally, China is the largest manufacturer of electronic devices and electronic parts. Thus, China accounted for the largest consumer for solder paste globally. Also, as the electronics industry develops, there is a growing demand to increase the package density of components on a substrate. However, the solder paste market is hampered by the availability of substitute product and stringent government regulations concerning electronic wastes and environment safety.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Solder Paste Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the solder paste market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, and geography. The global solder paste market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading solder paste market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global solder paste market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of product type, the solder paste market is segmented into rosin based pastes, water soluble pastes and no-clean pastes. The solder paste market on the basis of the application is classified into SMT assembly and semiconductor packaging.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global solder paste market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The solder paste market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the solder paste market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the solder paste in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the solder paste market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from solder paste market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for solder paste in the global market. below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the solder paste market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the solder paste market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

AIM Metals & Alloys LP

Henkel Corporation

Indium Corporation

Inventec

Kester

KOKI Company Ltd.

MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions

Nihon Superior Co., Ltd.

Senju Metal Industry Co., Ltd.

TAMURA Corporation

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00003593/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com