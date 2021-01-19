Sold on the Logitech G433 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset (PC, Mac, Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

If you’re looking for a great deal on a gaming headset, here’s one with the Logitech G433 compatible with all platforms on the market (PC, Mac, Switch, PS4, Xbox One).

Logitech G433: a 7.1 wired gaming headset

The Logitech G433 is a wired gaming headset that allows compatibility with a wide variety of devices:

PC / MacNintendo SwitchSony PlayStation 4Microsoft Xbox OneSmartphones and tablets

They are equipped with special Pro-G converters with DTS 7.1 surround sound, which enable complete immersion in 360 degrees. None of your enemies will be able to bring you back, you will find them very easily.

In terms of workmanship and ergonomics, Logitech opted for a hydrophobic coating made of aesthetically dirt-repellent fabric and memory foam. The fabric on the ear cups is made from washable sports clothing mesh to prevent it from getting too hot during long sessions or intense parts.

And for the microphone, the latter offers noise cancellation so your friends can hear you perfectly.

While the recommended price was 129 euros, it rose to 86.61 euros, a very good price considering the performance offered. It would be perfect if you were seduced by the pre-order offer for this RTX 3060 gaming laptop.

Why fall for this helmet?

Pro-G converter with 7.1 technology Comfort thanks to dirt-repellent and breathable multi-platform fabric

