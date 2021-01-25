Sold on the excellent M.2 NVMe high-performance 1TB Aorus Black SSD

If you want a high performance SSD, the 1TB Aorus Black, which is currently on sale at a very good price, is for you. Do not hesitate and do it!

Aorus Black: an ultra-fast and powerful SSD

The Aorus Black SSD is of the M.2 NVMe type and offers very good performance! The latter is equipped with a 96-layer NAND TLC memory chip (BiCS64) from Toshiba and a Phison E16 controller with optimized firmware. As a result, it can get up to 5,000MB / s reading and 44,000MB / s writing, making it perfect for gaming or even editing.

The manufacturer has also developed software called SSD Tool Box that allows you to monitor the performance of the latter, but also makes it easier to update the firmware when you get an update.

It normally takes around 200 euros to get your hands on it, but right now it can be bought for 159.99 euros. Then we also have a promo for the latest MacBook Air M1.

Why order

High-performance SSD Toshiba chip + Phison E16 controller Good value for money

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.