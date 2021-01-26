Sold on the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop with its Core i5

If you’re looking for a laptop that transforms into a real tablet, there’s a lot to do during the sale and it’s the Dell Inspiron 14.

Dell Inspiron 14: PC and tablet at the same time

The Dell Inspiron 14 is a laptop with a hinge that can be turned into a tablet thanks to its 14-inch touchscreen (Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels). The panel has been treated with anti-reflective for outdoor use.

Under the hood, but especially under the backlit keyboard, it has a nice configuration:

Processor: Intel Core i5-1135G7 RAM: 8 GB DDR4 Storage: 256 GB SSD

The following applies to connectivity:

2 USB-A 3.1 Gen 21 ports HDMI 1.41 headphone / microphone combo socket

The price was $ 749 recently, but it only dropped to $ 599, a lot for this type of 2-in-1 laptop.

Why succumb?

Conversion into a tablet under Windows 10 touchscreen with a very nice picture Power of the Core i5

