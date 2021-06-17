Solar Water Heater Market Size to reach $6.7 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%

Surge in demand for water heating systems in isolated and rural areas is anticipated to propel the market growth. Small-scale solar water heaters are predominately used in rural areas due to low cost and high efficiency in various climate conditions. For instance, China has around 5,000 small & medium-scale solar water heater manufacturers and most of them serve in the rural areas. In addition, substantial government support in terms of rebate and energy schemes is expected to further attract new customers, thereby enhancing the market growth.

Based on type, the glazed segment emerged as the market leader, owing to high absorption efficiency of glazed collectors compared to unglazed collectors. However, high price of glazed collectors may restrict the usage for small-scale applications.

The residential solar water heater segment accounted for significant market share, owing to robust investment in the construction sector for re-establishment and refurbishment of buildings. Most of these new buildings have solar collectors installed on the roof, which are connected to the water tank by means of a circulating pump.

North America accounted for a significant market share, owing to favorable government measures to promote solar power technologies for residential and commercial places.

Top Key players include in this report:

Himin Solar Energy Group

V-Guard Industries Ltd

Ariston Thermo SpA

KODSAN Company

Solav Energy

Zhejiang JiaDeLe Solar Co., Ltd.

SunPower Corporation

O. Smith

Alternate Energy Technologies

The following are the regions covered in this report.

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]

Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]

Key findings of the study

Glazed sola water heater is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 6.2%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

By capacity, the others segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.2%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

The Asia-pacific dominated the market with around 55% revenue shares in 2019.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The global solar water heater market has no significant impact of Covid-19 unlike conventional gas or electric water heaters.

However, during new solar collector and water tank installation, the shortage of manpower and social distancing norms delayed new projects.

In addition, complete lockdown and social distancing norms across different countries delayed the cross-border export and import activities. This led to supply chain disruptions in the upstream and downstream channels.

Furthermore, high dependency on Chinese exports for various solar cell and solar module negatively impacted the market.

As significant number of production plants in China had been operating with limited production capacity for the last few months, it negatively affected the global solar water heater production.

