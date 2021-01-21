Solar Water Heater Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.1% & to reach $6.7 billion by 2027

The global solar water heater market was valued at $4.7 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $6.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.Solar water heater, also known as solar domestic hot water systems, is majorly used as a cost-effective way to generate hot water for residential, commercial, and industrial end users.

The key players profiled in the report include Himin Solar Energy Group, V-Guard Industries Ltd, Ariston Thermo SpA, KODSAN Company, Solav Energy, Zhejiang JiaDeLe Solar Co., Ltd., SunPower Corporation, A.O. Smith, and Alternate Energy Technologies.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

• The global solar water heater market is expected to witness significant downfall in the long term.

• This is attributed to shortage of manpower and social distancing norms, which delayed new installations.

• In addition, the sharp decline in consumer expenditure highly affected the demand for various solar panels and solar collectors.

• Moreover, the upstream and downstream channels have been negatively impacted during the lockdown, which led to increase in inventory carrying cost.

• Furthermore, high dependency on Chinese exports for solar cell and solar module negatively impacted the market. Since the manufacturing firms in China were idle for the last few months, it highly impacted the production process in India.

Key market segments

By Type

• Glazed

• Unglazed

By Capacity

• 100L

• 150L

• 200L

• Others

By End User

• Residential

• Industrial

• Commercial

Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, with country level analysis of each region.

The report clearly shows that the Solar Water Heater industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2027 wSith numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market. This report is prepared based on a detailed assessment of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other experts in search of factual data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report valuable.

