Solar Tracker Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

The solar tracker market to Witness a CAGR of 34% during the Forecast Period

The solar tracker market is growing globally and mainly because of increasing application of the product in various industries. The demand for solar trackers has increased as the solar energy market has grown. A solar tracker is a system that changes or places the solar panel in relation to the sun. The product is expected to generate million-dollar opportunity for companies engaged in development of solar tracker related products.

The execution of ideal government policies promoting various solar energy projects driving the market growth.

The Solar Tracker Market Dynamics

The increasing government initiatives to turn to solar energy in countries such as the United States, India, and China are driving up demand for solar trackers, during the forecast period. Solar Industry Investments will be fueled by green energy goals as the world moves toward eliminating carbon emissions, countries are contributing by setting their own renewable energy goals to reach in the coming years to benefit the global cause. Moreover, different product innovations, for example, the improvement of more proficient and solar photovoltaics and concentrated photovoltaics, are going about as other significant growth inciting factors.

On the contrary, the market’s growth is hampered by high capital costs and operating expenses.

The Solar Tracker Market: Segmental Insights

On basis of technology, the solar tracker market is classified into solar photovoltaic, concentrated solar power, concentrated photovoltaic. Photovoltaic systems accounted for the largest market share. Manufacturers operating across the solar PV industry are continually zeroing in on accomplishing product optimization, enhanced power output, and environmental compatibility, which thus will stimulate market growth.

The Solar Tracker Market: Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific area has been one of the leading markets for solar PV panels, solar trackers, mounting systems, and batteries in the last decade. In the Asia Pacific, the market will be driven by China and India, where interests in renewables have filled cosmically in the recent many years. Besides, China is the prevailing maker of solar components, which will provide an additional boost to the regional market.

The Solar Tracker Market Competition Scenario

Soltec, PV Hardware, Powerway Renewable Energy Co. Ltd., NEXTracker, Inc., Artech Sola, AllEarth Renewables, Inc and NClave are among the key players operating in the solar tracker market.

Solar Tracker Market:

By Technology:

Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV)

By Product:

Single Axis

Double Axis

By Application:

Utility

Non-utility

By Geography

North America: (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy)

Nordic Countries: (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway)

Benelux Union: (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific:(China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea)

Southeast Asia: (Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore)

Rest of Southeast Asia

Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latina America)

