Solar Pumping System Market By Type, Application, Major Players, Key Prospect and Key Players – Lorentz Shakti Pumps SunEdison Tata Power Solar
The 2019 – 2027 global Solar Pumping Market forecast tracks the current market trends, such as driving factors, limiting factors, mergers, acquisitions, and investments, and industry news.
Current Solar Pumping Market Trends
The 2019 – 2027 global Solar Pumping Market forecast tracks the current market trends, such as driving factors, limiting factors, mergers, acquisitions, and investments, and industry news. It offers market size (value and volume), market share, type-by-type growth rate, applications, and incorporates both qualitative and quantitative approaches to render micro and macro predictions across regions or countries.
Solar Pumping Market Growth, Segmentation and Geography
Based on the type of product, the global Solar Pumping Syste market segmented into
By Power Rating
Up to 3HP
3.1 to 10HP
Above 10HP
By Design type
Surface
Submersible
By Drive type
AC Motor
DC Motor
Based on the end-use, the global Solar Pumping Syste market classified into
Agriculture
Drinking Water
Municipal Engineering
Others
And the major players included in the report are
Bright Solar
Lorentz
Shakti Pumps
SunEdison
Tata Power Solar
Conergy
CRI Group
Dankoff Solar
Flowserve
Greenmax Technology
Grundfos
Jain Irrigation Systems
USL
Alpex Solar
Topsun Energy Limited
Kirloskar Brothers Limited
