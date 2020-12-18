Solar Power Meters Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Solar Power Meters Market: Overview

A solar power meter is also called as a pyranometer, and is usually utilized for measuring solar radiation. The solar power meter has good orientation paired with angular directions and a reliable spectral range which enables exact measurement of solar radiation. Thus, it is used extensively for measuring solar power radiation which would help in the development of solar power meters market globally. Also, there can be witnessed a recent trend of surging implementation of solar power meters due to the rising projects of the construction industry across the globe.

Global Solar Power Meters Market: Growth Factors

Solar power meters assist in verifying window efficiency and optimizing the placement of a solar system. Moreover, it is utilized for installing, monitoring, surveying, and inspecting solar panels. Due to their pivotal role in performing these functions, the expansion of the global solar power meters market share is certain. Also, solar power meters play a pivotal role in the calculation of efficiency, placement, and energy of a solar system which is stimulating the market growth.

Ceaseless development of the automobile industry and the ever-increasing utilization of vehicles globally is major growth factor that will remarkably impact the advancement of the global market over the upcoming years. Factors such as rapidly growing industrial sector in various regions of the world, the surging disposable incomes of the people, surging urban population, increasing awareness pertaining to the usage of sustainable energy sources such as wind energy, hydro energy, & solar energy, increasing expenditures of governments toward adoption of solar power plants, and awareness about renewable energy sources among the general public are the prominent factors positively affecting the expansion of the global solar power meters market.

Additionally, excellent durability, automatic transmission measurement, affordability of the meters, and broad spectral range are other factors increasing the requirements for solar power meters hence causing advancement of the global market for solar power meters. The continually surging demand for solar power meters owing to sustainable development will further steer the enhancement of the global solar power meters market over the upcoming timeframe.

Global Solar Power Meters Market: Segmentation

The global solar power meters market is segregated based on type, product type, application, distribution channel, components, end-user, and region. The global market based on type has been bifurcated as analog and digital. By product type, global market is segmented as bi-directional meter, net meter, and dual meter. Based on the application, the global market has been categorized into industrial, commercial, residential, solar radiation measurement, and physics & optics laboratories. Based on distribution channel, the global market has been divided as direct sales and indirect sales. On the basis of components, the global market has been segregated as LCD and solar light sensor. By end-user, the global solar power meters market has been classified as automotive, hospitals, construction, meteorology, and agriculture.

Global Solar Power Meters Market: Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to account for a large market share of the global solar power meter market owing to the surging requirement of solar power meters in the manufacturing and construction industry.

The Europe market for solar power meters is projected to advance at a substantial growth rate over the upcoming times. This is attributable to the maturation of manufacturing and construction industries in the region. This will consequently cause stimulation of the regional market for solar power meters in the forthcoming period.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is predicted to account for a notable market share of the global solar power meters market in the upcoming years. This can be attributed to the surging construction projects because of the ever-increasing population of this region.

Global Solar Power Meters Market: Competitive Players

The global market for solar power meters is highly concentrated with the leading companies holding a large market share of roughly 25-30% of the aggregate. The players competing in the global solar power meters market are increasing their expenditures on R&D projects to innovate and develop newer methodologies for manufacturing solar power meters. This market is extremely fragmented owing to the prevalence of several companies in the developed countries as well as the developing ones.

The key companies competing in the global solar power meters market are FLIR Systems, General Tools & Instruments, Jaycar Electronics, ATP Instrumentation, Fluke Corporation, Amprobe, Solar Light Company, Inc., Kusam Electrical Industries, Canstar Blue Pty Ltd., TES Electrical Electronic Corp., and PCE Deutschland GmbH.

Global Solar Power Meters Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



