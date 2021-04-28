Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market 2021 Insights and Precise Outlook – Jinko Solar Holding Co., GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited Ltd, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd

Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Solar Photovoltaic Wafer including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Solar Photovoltaic Wafer investments from 2020 till 2025.

The market for solar photovoltaic (PV) wafer is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The Solar Photovoltaic Wafer market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: Jinko Solar Holding Co., GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited Ltd, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd, CETC Solar Energy Holdings Co, and Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153954/solar-photovoltaic-wafer-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=70

Scope of the Report

Due to the high efficiency of monocrystalline solar panels and additional technological advancements, monocrystalline solar photovoltaic wafers are expected to dominate the market in the coming years

Key Market Trends

Monocrystalline Solar Photovoltaic Wafer is Expected to Dominate the Market

– A solar wafer is a thin slice of crystalline silicon, which works as a substrate for microeconomic devices for fabricating integrated circuits in photovoltaics (PVs) to manufacture solar cells and assist in power generation by absorbing sunlight.

– In 2019, the Noor Abu Dhabi solar power project was developed on a 780 hectares land with a capacity of 1177 MW generated by highly efficient monocrystalline solar panels. Such projects are creating a significant demand for solar photovoltaic wafers.

– India is a significant market for solar photovoltaic wafers. In 2019, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) issued a request for a quotation for the procurement of 798,430 monocrystalline silicon solar cells, which is likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

– The share of monocrystalline cell production is rising continuously, with almost 50% share in 2018. With continuous growth, monocrystalline solar panels are expected to dominate the market in the future.

– Due to the higher efficiency and less space occupancy of monocrystalline solar panels, monocrystalline solar wafers are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Grow at Fastest Rate

– Asia-Pacific is expected to become the fastest-growing market in the forecast period. Countries like India, Japan, and China are aiming to install solar power at a large scale in the future.

– Significant projects in China, like the Yinchuan Xinqing with a capacity of 500 MW, which became operational in 2018, are expected to create a large demand for solar photovoltaic wafers in the upcoming period.

– In 2019, the installed capacity of solar photovoltaic in Asia was estimated at more than 330 GW, which is expected to grow in the forecast period also. With the future growth of solar energy, the market for solar wafers is also estimated to grow considerably.

– According to IRENA, in 2019, Japan is estimated to have a share of 26% of electricity generation from solar energy, which is expected to be the highest globally. Because of this ambitious goal, Japan is expected to drive the Asia-Pacific solar photovoltaic wafer market significantly.

– With a large number of projects under construction and ambitious solar energy goals of countries in Asia-Pacific, the region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the upcoming period.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153954/solar-photovoltaic-wafer-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=70

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2025 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com