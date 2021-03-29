Solar Micro Inverters Market by System Type, End-Use and Forecast Report by 2026

With the fall in the prices of micro inverters and the implementation of government initiatives, the demand for photovoltaic (PV) installations is growing rapidly across the globe. This is because of their excellent cost-effectiveness, safety features, and optimal performance. The rising deployment of PV installations is pushing up the sales of micro inverters across the globe.

The solar micro inverters market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 15.3% during forecast period. At this rate, the revenue of the market will rise from $431.6 million in 2015 to $1,968.7 million in 2026. These systems convert the DC generated by PV modules to AC, on which most home appliances work. Moreover, these systems enable users to utilize the grid more efficiently, by decentralizing energy reserves that can be utilized whenever required.

Geographically, the North American region generated the highest demand for solar micro inverters during 2012–2015. This was owing to the installation of numerous solar PV systems in residential areas, driven by government initiatives. In this region, the U.S. is expected to adopt more PV systems till 2026 and thus emerge as the larger user of solar micro inverters. Moreover, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America (LATAM) are adopting solar PV systems in large numbers due to the government support, soaring demand for electricity, and a significant reduction in the price of solar micro inverters.

Market Size Breakdown by Segment

Based on System Type

Stand-Alone

Integrated

Based on End-Use

Residential

Commercial and Utilities

Geographical Analysis