Solar Micro Inverter Market will generate new growth opportunities by 2026

In this report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 10-year forecast on the global solar micro inverter market between 2016 and 2026. In terms of value, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.6% over the forecast period. The current study reveals the market trends and market dynamics across the globe that are expected to positively affect the current market environment and future scenario of the solar micro inverter market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This Future Market Insights report inspects the solar micro inverter market for the period 2016–2026. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights into developments in the global solar micro inverter landscape that are gradually helping transform global businesses associated with the same.

The global solar micro inverter market report begins with an executive summary and defining the micro inverter technology and its presence in the module level power electronics (MLPE) landscape. It is followed by market dynamics overview of the global solar micro inverter market, which includes FMI analysis of market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and threats that are affecting the growth of the solar micro inverter market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on weighted average model has also been included in this report after examining individual regions, to better equip readers with qualitative and quantitative insights on the ongoing scenario in the global solar micro inverter market. The report also covers a brief description about the solar micro inverter distribution channel and pricing trends across the globe.

Growing PV installations worldwide, owing to various government initiatives and falling PV system prices coupled with rising awareness about the benefits of module level power electronics (MLPE) are the main factors driving the demand for micro inverters. However, rising penetration of power optimisers which offers similar benefits to micro inverters is a major restraint to the growth in the market. The report also presents a competitive description between the two technologies and their estimated share in the global solar micro inverter market in 2016 and 2026.

One of the key trends in the global solar micro inverter market is the increasing focus of prominent players in the micro inverter segment towards integrated module systems known as AC Modules, and the market is continuously witnessing numerous strategic partnerships regarding the same, along with many new integrated product launches lined from 2017 onwards.

Further, the global solar micro inverter market is segmented on the basis of system type, end use, and region. On the basis of system type, the market has been segmented into Stand Alone and Integrated Systems. Micro Inverters sold for integration purpose is gaining popularity and as micro inverter prices drops and more products in the segment are introduced, the segment is projected to register a significantly higher CAGR over the forecast period.

On the basis of end use type, the market has been segmented into Residential (0-20Kw), Commercial (20Kw-1Mw) and Utility (1Mw and above) scale installations. As of now, micro inverters present an economical solution for residential and small scale commercial installations, and are rarely installed in large megawatt projects. A large number of photovoltaic installations are anticipated to come from commercial scale installations, especially in China, India and Japan, leading the commercial segment to grow with the fastest CAGR.

The report covers a brief introduction about the segments being covered. Furthermore, to understand the popularity of the market segment and regions, the attractiveness index with elaborated insights on the same is provided, which will show the market’s attractiveness based on the factors such as CAGR and incremental opportunity.

The next section of the report highlights the global solar micro inverter, by region, and provides the market outlook for 2016–2026. The study investigates the regional trends contributing to growth of the solar market and the market attractiveness regionally. Main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The above sections, by system type, by end use, and region, evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the solar micro inverter market for 2016–2026. Historically, prominent micro inverter companies have focused only on stand-alone sales, and have prominently targeted the North American residential market. Consequently, it led to the increased penetration of micro inverters in the region and became the hub for almost all micro inverter companies. In 2016, the residential segment is estimated to account for 80.7% value share in the North America solar micro inverter market, which itself accounts for 46.1% of the total global market.

To ascertain the solar micro inverter market size, we have also taken into account the revenue generated by the prominent manufacturers. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the solar micro inverter market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current market in terms of Mega Watts of micro inverters deployed, which forms the basis on how the solar micro inverter market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we carved up the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis; based on supply side, Photovoltaic industry demand, Government PV targets and economic factors.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the solar micro inverter market and identify the right opportunities across the market.

The solar micro inverter market segments, by system type, end use and region, have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand the individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the solar micro inverter market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective of the solar micro inverter market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity along with the segmental split is mentioned in the report.

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for solar micro inverter globally, Future Market Insights developed the solar micro inverter market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report on solar micro inverters, the ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in total solar micro inverter market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key vendors/manufacturers specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities, unique selling propositions and success in the solar micro inverter marketplace.

Detailed profiles of prominent players as well as budding VC funded solar micro inverter companies are also included in the report to evaluate their long– and short–term strategies, key product offerings and recent developments in the solar micro inverter market. Key market competitors covered in the report include: Enphase, APSystems, SMA, ABB, SunPower, Darfon Electronics, NEP, Sparq Systems, Chilicon Power and iEnergy

Key Segments Covered

By System Type Stand-Alone Integrated

By End Use Type Residential (0-20Kw) Commercial (20Kw-1Mw) Utility (1Mw and above)



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Chile Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Belgium Netherlands Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Enphase Energy Inc.

Altenergy Power Systems Inc.

SMA Solar Technology AG

ABB Ltd.

SunPower Corporations

Darfon Electronics Corporation

Northern Electric and Power Co. Ltd.

Sparq Systems

Chilicon Power,LLC

iEnergy Co. Ltd.

