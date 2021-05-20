Solar LED Street Lighting Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Business Opportunities, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2027

The global Solar LED Street Lighting Market is forecasted to be worth USD 13.89 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The solar LED street lighting market is anticipated to grow significantly owing to the growing need for energy-efficient lighting systems and the rising integration of the IoT with lighting systems. The increase in energy usage globally is another factor for the substantial growth in the global solar LED street lighting market.

The study focuses on a wide-ranging analysis of the leading products and services available in this market, and, on the other hand, emphasizes the revenue share, pricing structure, sales & distribution, and production and growth rates each market segment. The report presents the principal market statistics and data in a tabular format to help readers get a better idea of the market dynamics.

Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2019, Signify N.V. was installed 20 Philips SunStay solar street lights in Infanta Elena Park in Seville, Spain, in one housing, these solar lights have an integrated solar panel, luminaire, charge controller, and battery. These lights are also compact and easy to assemble and require less maintenance.

Due to certain government influence, such as feed-in tariff and net metering, the grid-connected system is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast timeframe.

Due to the advantages, such as less maintenance, uniform mounting, long service life, ecofriendly, and no RF interference, the light pole segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 13.4%.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 13.7%. The increasing government initiative to use energy-efficient lighting technologies with decreased product cost and a growing number of manufacturing facilities. Market growth is anticipated to be further driven by the rise of solar projects, along with the demand for improved renewable energy systems.

Key participants include Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd., Sunna Design Inc., Dragon’s Breath Solar, Bridgelux, Inc., Greenshine New Energy LLC, Signify Holding B.V., Solar Lighting International Inc, Anhui Longvolt Energy Co. Ltd., BISOL Group, d.o.o., and Orion Solar among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Solar LED Street Lighting Market on the basis of product, component, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Grid Connected Standalone

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Solar Cell Light Pole LED lamps

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Residential Industrial Commercial



The most prominent geographical segments covered in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The latest research endows readers with an extensive database of the worldwide Solar LED Street Lighting business sector and anticipates massive growth of the Solar LED Street Lighting market in the upcoming years. The report focuses on pivotal factors like the latest market trends, sales volume, revenue forecast, market size, and regional concentration. It helps the readers determine the overall market shares held by distributors and traders engaged in this market through the supply chain. In addition, the report undertakes a comprehensive study of the market using advanced analytical methods, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

It entails a detailed inspection of the Solar LED Street Lighting market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report provides the reader with a deep understanding of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and powerful business tactics.

Furthermore, the report identifies the key regions and segments that influence the Solar LED Street Lighting market.

