Solar Generator Market: Revenue Analysis Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Solar Generator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2021-2026”, the global solar generator market reached a value of US$ 428 Million in 2020. Solar generators are solar photovoltaic (PV) systems that produce electricity by working on the photovoltaic effect. It enables the photon energy of the sun to enter the panels and cause disruption in electrons, thereby, generating an electric current which charges the battery. Nowadays, solar generators have become popular among the consumers as they help in reducing the usage of non-renewable resources such as fossil fuels. They are also cheaper to maintain as compared to conventional sources of power generation.

Market Trends:

Solar generators have been gaining traction across the globe on account of their economic nature. As solar generators promote sustainable electricity production, the governments of several nations have taken initiatives to promote their usage in both residential and industrial spaces. Apart from this, there has been a significant rise in the per capita consumption of energy across the developing economies, which has given a boost to the overall energy production in these regions. Manufacturers have also been making efforts to introduce new technologies that provide enhanced convenience to the consumers, including portable solar generators which are currently used in automobiles and other rechargeable electronic devices. However, the generation of solar energy majorly depends upon the weather conditions of a region, and therefore, solar generators are not suited for areas with a low sun exposure. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global solar generator market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years

Market Breakup by Grid Connectivity:

Off-Grid Solar Generators

On-Grid Solar Generator

Currently, off-grid solar generators exhibit a clear dominance as they are portable in nature which is beneficial at the time of emergencies and power outages.

Market Breakup by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Military

Amongst these, the residential sector represents the largest market share end-user on account of increasing electricity cost as well as rising awareness among consumers towards renewable energy sources.

Market Region Summary:

On a regional basis, North America enjoys a leading position in the global solar generator market price on account of increasing government support as well as reducing prices of solar panels. Some of the other major markets include Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report, along with the profiles of the key players. Some of the leading players operating in the market include:

Goal Zero

Hollandia

Altern

Jaspak

Sunvis Solar

Biolite

Powerenz

SolMan

SolaRover

SolarLine

Voltaic

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

