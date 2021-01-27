Solar Electric Power Generation Market 2021 Business Opportunities – Enel SpA, Exelon Corp., Dominion Energy, Inc, Engie S.A, Canadian Solar Inc

Solar Electric Power Generation Global Market Report 2020

The solar electric power generation market consists of sales of solar electric power and related services. It is used in various forms to support the electricity needs of homes or businesses. The solar electric power generation industry includes companies that operate facilities which produce electricity from solar energy. The electricity from solar energy is produced by the conversion of solar energy in photovoltaic (PV) cells, which generate voltage and current at their terminals when exposed to sunlight. The electricity produced is then supplied to electric power transmission systems, which are used to move large quantities of power from generating facilities to substations, and to distribution systems, which are used for short distances to transport electricity to customers locally.

The global solar electric power generation market reached a value of nearly $33.6 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.47% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.38% to nearly $51.7 billion by 2023.

Enel SpA, Exelon Corp., Dominion Energy, Inc, Engie S.A, Canadian Solar Inc., Sharp Corporation, STATE POWER INVESTMENT CORP. LTD, Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd. and Tata Power Solar.

Jan 10, 2020: The renewables unit of Italian energy giant Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) has built some 3,029 MW of new capacity globally in 2019, thus setting a new annual record.

9 Mar, 2020: Enel Green Power Mexico S. de RL de CV signed a 10-year power purchase agreement to provide 28.8 GWh of renewable energy annually to Heineken NV to run a brewery in Meoqui, Chihuahua, Mexico.

The solar electric power generation market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the solar electric power generation market in 2019.

The solar electric power generation market covered in this report is segmented by technology into photovoltaic systems, concentrated solar power systems. It is also segmented by solar module into monocrystalline, polycrystalline, cadmium telluride, amorphous silicon cells, others and by end-user: residential, commercial and industrial.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the Solar Electric Power Generation market with description of market sizing and growth, segmentation of market by products & services and major markets, top market players etc.

This independent 300 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Solar Electric Power Generation market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Solar Electric Power Generation in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Solar Electric Power Generation market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Solar Electric Power Generation market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

