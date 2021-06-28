Solar Cables Market 2021 Growth Prospects, Top Players Analysis and Forecast To 2028

Solar photovoltaic industry is an eco-friendly industry, and is anticipated to play a significant role in resolving energy problems. Development of the solar photovoltaic industry is the primary factor that drives the growth of the solar cables market growth. Moreover, increase in use of solar cables in various applications and rise in number of solar projects in emerging economies supplement the market growth. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials, such as copper, restrict the market growth.

The report segments the solar cables market on the basis of material, application, and geography. Based on material, the market is divided into copper, aluminum, and others. By application, it is bifurcated into residential and nonresidential. Nonresidential is further segmented into commercial & office, institutional, industrial, hospitality & leisure, and others (hospitals and airport terminals).Geographical breakdown of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major solar cables market players provided in the report are as follows:

Allied Wire & Cable, Inc.

Amphenol Industrial Products Group

Eldra B.V.

General Cable Corporation

KBE Elektrotechnik GmbH

Lapp Group

Lumberg Group

Ningbo Pntech New Energy Co., Ltd.

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

Taiyo Cable Tech Co., Ltd.

The following are the regions covered in this report.

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]

Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations from 2017 to 2023 of the global solar cables market to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the solar cables market growth is provided.

An in-depth analysis of current research & clinical developments within the solar cables market is provided with key dynamic factors.

Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

