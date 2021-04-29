Solar Backsheet Market is Growing at a CAGR of 7% During the Forecast Period 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Solar Backsheet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global solar backsheet market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020 expects to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

A solar backsheet stands for the last layer at the bottom of the photovoltaic (PV) panel, which protects and shields the internal components of a solar module. These backsheets are primarily made up of a polymer or a combination of different polymers. Solar backsheets are highly robust and offer enhanced electrical insulation and protection against dust, wind, chemicals, moisture, ultraviolet (UV) radiation, etc. They also exhibit numerous favorable mechanical, optical, electrical, and chemical properties that are essential for the overall stability and durability of the PV modules.

The rising number of utility-scale projects, along with the increasing demand for solar roof-tops with efficient backsheets across commercial, residential, and industrial sectors, is augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, several government bodies are introducing favorable government policies for promoting various solar energy projects, thereby propelling the global market for solar backsheet. Rapid development of advanced fluoropolymer backsheets that offer high resistance against extreme weather conditions and enhanced hydrolytic stability is also catalyzing the market growth. Numerous other factors, including the introduction of micro-grid networks to meet the rising off-grid energy demand and extensive R&D activities, will continue to drive the market for solar backsheets in the coming years.

Global Solar Backsheet Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3M Company, Arkema S.A, Astenik Solar Inc., COVEME S.p.A (MH & RE. S.p.A.), Dupont De Nemours Inc., KREMPEL GmbH, Targray Technology International Inc., Toray Industries Inc., Toyo Aluminium KK and ZTT International Limited (Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd.).

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, installation technique, thickness and application.

Breakup by Type:

Fluoropolymer

Non-Fluoropolymer

Breakup by Installation Technique:

Floating Power Plant

Ground Mounted

Roof Mounted

Breakup by Thickness:

Less Than 100mm

100mm-500mm

More than 500mm

Breakup by Application:

Utility

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Military

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

