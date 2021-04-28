Soil Inoculants Market Growth Factors and Business Development Strategy from 2020- 2027

Soil inoculants are also known as microbial inoculants or bio inoculants which are agricultural amendments that use propitious rhizospheric or endophytic microbes to support plant health. Many of the microbes associated form symbiotic relationships with the target crops where both parties benefit. Various types of microorganisms are utilized in agriculture as nutrient providers, plant growth promoters, and plant-protecting natural elements. Agricultural inoculants are implemented to improve plant nutrition and can likewise be used to promote plant growth by stimulating plant hormone production.

Major key players covered in this report:

Advanced Biological Marketing Inc.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Brettyoung

Corteva, Inc.

Italpollina S.p.A.

Novozymes A/S

Rizobacter Argentina S.A.

Soil Technologies Corporation

Cargill Incorporated

The soil inoculants market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as a rise in the demand & popularity of sustainable agriculture, mainly through organic farming. Agricultural inoculants include living microorganisms also their strains, which are mixed with the soil or plant surfaces to accommodate natural protection and nutrient solubilizing, in turn enhancing the plants’ growth. The rise in population, mainly in developing countries like China and India, is demanding more food, which is creating an opportunity for sustainable agriculture, and this is further anticipated to accelerate the market growth for soil inoculants. However, lack of awareness towards the benefits of the usage of microbial agricultural inoculants, along with limited availability, may impact the growth of the soil inoculants market. Nevertheless, continuous research & development of new technologies are anticipated to generate opportunities for the global microbial agricultural inoculants market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Soil Inoculants Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the soil inoculants market with detailed market segmentation by type, crop type, and geography. The global soil inoculants market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading soil inoculants market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global soil inoculants market is segmented on the basis of type and crop type. On the basis of type, the soil inoculants market is segmented into bacterial inoculants and fungal inoculants. The soil inoculants market on the basis of the crop type is classified into oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, and others.

Soil Inoculants Market Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)



