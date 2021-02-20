Soil Fumigant Market Outlook 2021

The Soil Fumigant Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Soil Fumigant market is segmented into

1, 3-Dichloropropene

Chloropicrin

Methyl Bromide

Metam Sodium

Phosphine

Others

Segment by Application

Cereal Field

Vegetable Field

Others

Global Soil Fumigant Market: Regional Analysis

The Soil Fumigant market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Soil Fumigant market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Soil Fumigant Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Soil Fumigant market include:

Dow

AMVAC

ADAMA Agricultural

FMC Corporation

BASF

DuPont

Syngenta

UPL Group

Detia-Degesch

Ikeda Kogyo

ARKEMA

Lanxess

Eastman

Solvay

ASHTA Chemicals

Jiangsu Shuangling

Dalian Dyechem

Shenyang Fengshou

Jining Shengcheng

Nantong Shizhuang

Limin Chemical

Lianyungang Dead Sea Bromine

Table of content

1 Soil Fumigant Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Soil Fumigant

1.2 Soil Fumigant Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Soil Fumigant Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 1, 3-Dichloropropene

1.2.3 Chloropicrin

1.2.4 Methyl Bromide

1.2.5 Metam Sodium

1.2.6 Phosphine

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Soil Fumigant Segment by Application

1.3.1 Soil Fumigant Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Cereal Field

1.3.3 Vegetable Field

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Soil Fumigant Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Soil Fumigant Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Soil Fumigant Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Soil Fumigant Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Soil Fumigant Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Soil Fumigant Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Soil Fumigant Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Soil Fumigant Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Soil Fumigant Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Soil Fumigant Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Soil Fumigant Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

