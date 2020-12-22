Soil Fumigant Market Growth Analysis, Drivers, Future Prospect and Trends and Key Players – AMVAC ADAMA Agricultural FMC Corporation

Current Soil Fumigant Market Trends

The 2019 – 2027 global Soil Fumigant Market forecast tracks the current market trends, such as driving factors, limiting factors, mergers, acquisitions, and investments, and industry news. It offers market size (value and volume), market share, type-by-type growth rate, applications, and incorporates both qualitative and quantitative approaches to render micro and macro predictions across regions or countries.

Soil Fumigant Market Growth, Segmentation and Geography

This report focuses on the global market especially in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Based on manufacturers, regions, type and application, this report categorises the market.

Based on the type of product, the global Soil Fumigant market segmented into

1, 3-Dichloropropene

Chloropicrin

Methyl Bromide

Metam Sodium

Phosphine

Others

Based on the end-use, the global Soil Fumigant market classified into

Cereal Field

Vegetable Field

Others

And the major players included in the report are

Dow

AMVAC

ADAMA Agricultural

FMC Corporation

BASF

DuPont

Syngenta

UPL Group

Detia-Degesch

Ikeda Kogyo

ARKEMA

Chemtura

Eastman

Solvay

ASHTA Chemicals

Jiangsu Shuangling

Dalian Dyechem

Shenyang Fengshou

Jining Shengcheng

