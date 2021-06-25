Soil Conditioners Market 2021 Overview and Competitive Analysis – UPL Limited, Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd (SPIC), Saint-Gobain Group, Evonik Industries AG

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Soil Conditioners market in its latest report titled, “Soil Conditioners Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Global Soil Conditioners Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Key Players in the Global Soil Conditioners Market: UPL Limited, Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd (SPIC), Saint-Gobain Group, Omnia Holdings Limited, Sanoway GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited, and Others.

Key Market Trends:

Degradation of Soil Condition and Soil Structure

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the land equipped for irrigation is expected to expand by 32 million ha (11%), while harvested irrigated land is expected to expand by 17% by 2050. These scenarios are expected to be witnessed in developing countries, which is leading to insufficient nutrient supply to the crops. This, in turn, is resulting in a lower yield of crops, along with a decline in the quality of the final product. The growing population across the world is leading to a decline in the proportion of arable land, which is primarily used to produce food. This is necessitating cultivation in poor soils. Soil degradation, directly and indirectly, affects agricultural productivity and water quality, owing to the rise in soil erosion, overgrazing, and other human-induced activities, such as deforestation, mining, industrial development, etc. Increasing soil conditioners, and irrigation use efficiencies addresses the input side of the equation to the soil condition, which has been driving the market for soil conditioners in recent times. Farmers across the globe are using soil conditioners, such as green manure, compost, etc., to recover soil fertility and to address the structure of the soils so that it helps the plants to take up nutrients and water efficiently. Companies in the market are introducing new products to cater to the farmers demands for improving soil condition and structure.

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2020 historically and from 2021 to 2025 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market

Asia-Pacific is considered to be one of the largest markets for agricultural products due to its large fertile lands and favorable climatic conditions. In spite of these favorable conditions, the region is witnessing severe soil degradation due to frequent cropping to meet the food demand. In such a scenario, soil conditioners such as compost play a very important role as a replacement or supplement for chemical fertilizers in replenishing the nutrient-depleted soil. In countries such as India, the use of organic manure, including farmyard manure and green manure, is the oldest and most widely practiced means of nutrient replenishment for plants. As per a report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), owing to a high animal population in India, farmyard manure is the most common of the organic manures with cattle accounting for 90% of the total manure production in the country. With a rise in soil erosion rates, land clearance and deforestation etc has induced the farmers to rely on soil conditioners to improve yields and soil health to address the growing food demand of the ever-increasing population in the region. This, in turn, is expected to drive the market for soil conditioners in the near future.

