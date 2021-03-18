Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size to reach USD 15.1 billion by 2027

Market Study Report LLC recently added a new title on 2020-2027 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Report from its database. The report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product, Size, Share, and Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2027. Global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market had reached a valuation of USD 1.4 billion and is predicted to expand with a CAGR of 34.5% through 2027.

Rising adoption of advanced mobility services, increasing demand for cloud computing systems, and focus among companies towards minimizing operating expenses are some of the key factors driving the growth of global software-defined wide area network market.

For those uninitiated, a SD-WAN (software-defined wide area network) uses a centrally controlled function in order to intelligently secure traffic through the wide area network, further allowing users to connect to various applications using broadband internet, LTE or MPLS services. Basically, SD-WAN is a virtual wide area network infrastructure that offers high quality user experience through minimal IT costs.

Growing trends of adopting BYOD (bring your own device) solutions and widespread adoption of SD-WAN services are also aiding the software-defined wide area network industry expansion.

Juniper Networks Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., InfoVista S.A., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Nokia Corp., Aryaka, Silver Peak Systems, VMware Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc. are the prominent companies operating in global software-defined wide area network industry.

Citing an instance, Aryaka Networks partnered with T-Systems Switzerland in May 2020 in order to reinforce the deployment of WAN services as well as to maintain the quality levels of conventional MPLS based IP-VPN systems.

Thus, various industry participants are focusing on R&D activities, innovative product launches and other strategic collaborations, which in turn is promoting the overall business outlook. However, concerns regarding inadequate performance and reliability issues may act as a restraining factor to worldwide software-defined wide area network industry growth.

From the regional point of view, Asia-Pacific presently dominates the overall market in terms of revenue share and is likely to project similar growth patterns in the ensuing years. Factors such as rising adoption of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things coupled with escalating investments towards modernizing infrastructure are facilitating the business scenario in Asia-Pacific.

