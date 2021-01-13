Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size, Statistics, Share, Trends and Forecast With Top Service Providers, Technology And Global Regions

A winning Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market report is an established source of information that presents with a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. This report helps clients recognize new opportunities and most important customers for their business growth and increased revenue. Moreover, the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics are also recognized and then accordingly strategies about marketing, promotion and sales are interpreted for an extreme success. The report gives details about the top players and brands that are driving the market. The current market scenario and future prospects of the sector have also been examined in the comprehensive Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market report.

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market: Worldwide Analysis

Global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 48.23% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Top Key Competitors: Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market are Cisco Systems Inc., FatPipe Networks Inc., Cradlepoint Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Silver Peak Inc., Infovista, ARYAKA NETWORKS INC., Mushroom Networks Inc., Elfiq Networks, Gluware, Oracle, CloudGenix Inc., VMware Inc., ECESSA, Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Dell, Arista Networks Inc., Cumulus Networks, NEC Enterprise Solutions and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP among others.

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market’s Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Companies concentrates on minimizing the operational expenditure with software defined WAN is fueling the growth of the market

The unwillingness of enterprises to transit from the legacy traditional WAN is hampering the growth of the market

In June 2018, Aruba had announced it latest technology in software defined solution. This solution will efficient modernize the branch networks of the enterprises as well as cloud, mobility and IoT solutions. It will help the enterprises to reduce their management time as well as reduce the operational cost which will retain the customers as well as increase the revenue for the company and make it a market leader by expanding its solution offerings.

