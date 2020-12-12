Software-Defined Wide Area Network (Sd-Wan) Market size, Insights, Prospects, Growth Trends, Key Trends, Opportunities and Forecast until 2027

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (Sd-Wan) report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing. The data collected to structure this report is based on the data collection modules with large sample sizes. Depending on client’s requirements, business and product information has brought together via this report that ultimately helps businesses take better decisions. To turn complex market insights into simpler version, well established tools and techniques are used for generation of Software-Defined Wide Area Network (Sd-Wan) report. The quality and transparency maintained in this report makes gain the trust of companies and consumers.

Global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 48.23% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The companies and dealers/distributors profiled in the SOFTWARE-DEFINED WIDE AREA NETWORK (SD-WAN) business report include manufacturers & suppliers of market. The research report on the Software-Defined Wide Area Network (Sd-Wan) market unearths the competitive terrain of the industry, which is inclusive of organizations like Cisco Systems Inc., FatPipe Networks Inc., Cradlepoint Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Silver Peak Inc., Infovista, ARYAKA NETWORKS INC., Mushroom Networks Inc.,

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global extended reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region.

Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2027 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

By Network Type

Multiprotocol Label Switching

Broadband

Long-Term Evolution

Hybrid

By Component

Solutions Software Appliances

Services Consulting Implementation Training and Support



By Technology service

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By End User

Service Providers

Enterprises Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Manufacturing Retail Healthcare Government Transportation and Logistics Energy and Utilities Others



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Switzerland Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Market Drivers:

Surging number of cloud based solutions is driving the growth of the market

Increasing need for mobility services is boosting the growth of the market

Companies concentrates on minimizing the operational expenditure with software defined WAN is fueling the growth of the market

Surging needs for achieving high operational efficiency by the enterprises is contributing to the growth of the market

Increasing usage for many devices such as smartphones, tablets and notebooks is propelling the growth of the market

Penetration of smart IoT devices across various enterprise verticals is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

The trustworthiness in software defined WAN is restricting the growth of the market

The unwillingness of enterprises to transit from the legacy traditional WAN is hampering the growth of the market

This report covers complete upcoming and present trends applicable to the market along with restrictions and drivers in the business development. It offers industry predictions for the forthcoming years. This research analyzes main markets and their sub-segments, evolving patterns and pressures on the industry, strategic perspectives and shifting situations of supply and demand, quantifies opportunities with the size of the market and forecasts the market, and monitors emerging developments/opportunities/challenges.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Elfiq Networks, Gluware, Oracle, CloudGenix Inc., VMware Inc., ECESSA, Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Dell, Arista Networks Inc., Cumulus Networks, NEC Enterprise Solutions and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP among others.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Software-Defined Wide Area Network (Sd-Wan) Market”

60- Tables

220- Figures

350 – Pages

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region are mentioned in the report.

The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

Data regarding the Software-Defined Wide Area Network (Sd-Wan) Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Software-Defined Wide Area Network (Sd-Wan) Industry market:

The Software-Defined Wide Area Network (Sd-Wan) Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue (demand and production) are available for 2020-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the key national markets by Technology, Component, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (Sd-Wan) Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

