Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook 2027

Global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 48.23% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing adoption of cloud technology has resulted in large data repositories. SDWAN helps in improving the bandwidth as per the requirements of cloud technology. SDWAN helps enterprises in achieving high operational efficiency with high-speed internet connectivity and network coverage.

Software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) is an application of software defined technology which is integrated in the wide area network connections such as 4G, LTE and broadband internet. It can also connect the networks of various branch offices and data centers of enterprise over a wide geographic area. It is widely in the demand by the enterprises across various industry verticals as it is flexible, open and a cloud based technology. Along with that, it is capable of increasing the operational efficiency of the enterprises.

Market Drivers:

Surging number of cloud based solutions is driving the growth of the market

Increasing need for mobility services is boosting the growth of the market

Companies concentrates on minimizing the operational expenditure with software defined WAN is fueling the growth of the market

Surging needs for achieving high operational efficiency by the enterprises is contributing to the growth of the market

Increasing usage for many devices such as smartphones, tablets and notebooks is propelling the growth of the market

Penetration of smart IoT devices across various enterprise verticals is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

The trustworthiness in software defined WAN is restricting the growth of the market

The unwillingness of enterprises to transit from the legacy traditional WAN is hampering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market

By Network Type

Multiprotocol Label Switching

Broadband

Long-Term Evolution

Hybrid

By Component

Solutions Software Appliances

Services Consulting Implementation Training and Support



By Technology service

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By End User

Service Providers

Enterprises Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Manufacturing Retail Healthcare Government Transportation and Logistics Energy and Utilities Others



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Switzerland Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Aruba had announced it latest technology in software defined solution. This solution will efficient modernize the branch networks of the enterprises as well as cloud, mobility and IoT solutions. It will help the enterprises to reduce their management time as well as reduce the operational cost which will retain the customers as well as increase the revenue for the company and make it a market leader by expanding its solution offerings.

In August 2017, Cisco announced its acquisition of Viptela. It will enable the company to bring the next generation SD-WAN solutions to the market, enabling the strategic transition towards cloud and software integrated solutions. This acquisition will bring in the recurring revenue as well as expand the offerings of the company

Competitive Analysis

Global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market are Cisco Systems Inc., FatPipe Networks Inc., Cradlepoint Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Silver Peak Inc., Infovista, ARYAKA NETWORKS INC., Mushroom Networks Inc., Elfiq Networks, Gluware, Oracle, CloudGenix Inc., VMware Inc., ECESSA, Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Dell, Arista Networks Inc., Cumulus Networks, NEC Enterprise Solutions and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP among others.

Major Highlights of Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market.

