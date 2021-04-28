Software-Defined Storage Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NetApp Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Software-Defined Storage Market – Growth, Trends & Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Software-Defined Storage including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Software-Defined Storage investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Software-Defined Storage Software market was valued at USD 9.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 37.24 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 25.8% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The Software-Defined Storage market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NetApp Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Fujitsu Limited, Genetec Inc., VMWare Inc. (Dell Inc.), Hitachi Data Systems AG, Pure Storage Inc., Promise Technology. Inc., FalconStor Software, Inc., StarWind Software Inc. among others

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091746136/software-defined-storage-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=70

Scope of the Report

The scope of the study for the software-defined storage market is limited to the type of storage solution offered by the vendors for both SMEs and large enterprises. The study has also considered the application of the software-defined storage solution in a wide range of end-user industries and the after-sales services is not considered for market estimation.

Key Market Trends

BFSI Sector to Witness Significant Growth

– Financial organizations require highly secure and highly available storage capabilities to scale up and out, with appliances that link together across sites. The software-defined storage solutions help in improving BFSI operations, including handling massive data sets, limited accesses to files with encryption, and even data backup and recovery.

– In 2017, Bank of America spent USD 300 million, as it switched to software-defined infrastructure while getting rid of three data centers. As part of a project called Project Greenfield, the American bank moved 20,000 workloads onto its software-defined infrastructure, to bring down costs per workload. With the number of such used cases on the rise, the market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

– With the increase in the digital economy, data is everything. software-defined infrastructure and storage solutions are enabling global banks to access, analyze, and share data on-premises rapidly and in the cloud from front-to-back office operations. PayPal has declared that there has been a growth of over 46% in the annual payment volume in the year 2018 from the previous year reaching USD 227 billion.

– It is also stated in the world payment report 2018 that, non-cash transactions has reached 482.6 billion in 2016, which is 9.8% growth since 2012 and is expected to follow the growing trend in the forecast period. Moreover, with data centers expected to reduce costs significantly, as directed by the US federal government, the adoption of the SDS is expected to increase even further.What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Software-Defined Storage Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091746136/software-defined-storage-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=70

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com