Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Size, Share, Key Players, Trends and Forecast 2027

Comprehensive Research on Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market 2021 with Industry Growth Analysis, Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2027.

Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Research Report 2021-2027 :

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Northrop Grumman , BAE Systems , Harris Corporation , Rockwell Collins , Thales, General Dynamics , Aselsan , Rohde and Schwarz, Leonardo , Huawei Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

The global Software Defined Radio (SDR) market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Software Defined Radio (SDR) market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Northrop Grumman, Bae Systems, Harris Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Thales and more – all the leading players operating in the global Software Defined Radio (SDR) market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Software Defined Radio (SDR) market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Software Defined Radio (SDR) market.

Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market is valued approximately USD 25.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.63 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. The radio industry and communication systems have drastically changed in recent years due to the advent of digital electronics. Although the term software-defined radio is not new to the industry, there have been substantial developments in software-defined radio in terms of technology and applications. SDR is a kind of radio communication device where communication is accomplished by using the software on the personal computer or embedded system instead of adding hardware such as amplifiers, detectors, modulators, philters, mixers, demodulators, and others. The market id driven by technological advances in software-defined radio, growing telecommunications adoption of SDR, increasing military spending on tactical communication.For instance: According to Statista, In 2019, the world’s military spending amounted to 1.92 trillion U.S. dollars, compared to 1.14 trillion U.S. dollars in 2001 The key players of global Software defined radio market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, In April 2017, General Dynamics received a USD 410.4 million contract from the UK Ministry of Defense to design a tactical communication and information system for the next generation. The device will provide the powers with a quick and reliable communication capability. However, Higher initial cost, security issues, problems with integration would restrain the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of Technological advances in software-defined radio. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increased growing telecommunications adoption of SDR, increasing military spending on tactical communication would create lucrative growth prospects for the Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Northrop Grumman

BAE Systems

Harris Corporation

Rockwell Collins

Thales

General Dynamics

Aselsan

Rohde and Schwarz

Leonardo

Huawei

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Platform:

Land

Airborne

Naval

Space

By Application:

Defence

Commercial

By Component:

Software

Transmitter

Receiver

Auxiliary System

By Frequency band:

High frequency

Very high frequency

Ultra-high frequency

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

FAQs in the Report:



● What are the growth opportunities in the Software Defined Radio (SDR) market?

● Which are the leading segments in the market currently?

● Which regional market will have a larger influence in the future market?

● What are the current trends in the market?

● Which direction is the consumer behavior heading towards?

● Who are the top key players in the global market?

● What are the various challenges that may arise in the near future?

● Will this government policy maximize or minimize risks?

● What are the key marketing strategies to preserve growth in the global market?

● How to navigate through the post-covid market?

