Software Defined Radio Market Report 2021 | Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2026 | IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Software Defined Radio Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global software defined radio market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
The software-defined radio (SDR) stands for a radio frequency communication tool that performs signal-processing functions using a computer’s software. It works through a receiver, transmitter, software application, and various other auxiliary systems that operate amplifiers, mixers, filters, modulators/demodulators, and detectors. SDR works at a broad frequency range by default, along with being re-configurable pertaining to multiple radios with a single unit. Furthermore, it also provides enhanced agility, cost-efficiency, and interoperability to the user.
Market Trends
The rising military modernization and enhanced situational awareness have led to the increased demand for advanced communication systems, such as SDRs, in the military sector. It allows military units to facilitate defense communication systems without any hardware constraints. Furthermore, the telecommunication industry is widely integrating SDR with Network Function Virtualization (NFV) to meet the growing demand for more stable connections and high-speed data. Additionally, the introduction of next-generation internet protocol (IP) systems providing high compatibility with 4G and other wireless spectrums is also bolstering the market growth. The market is further catalyzed by gravitation from analog to digital SDR since it performs as the base technology in delivering telecommunication services. Furthermore, the emergence of Internet-of-Things (IoT), coupled with extensive R&D activities in the telecommunications field, will continue to drive the global market for SDR in the coming years.
Software Defined Radio Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- ASELSAN A.Ş
- BAE Systems
- Elbit Systems Ltd
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.)
- L3harris Technologies Inc.
- Leonardo S.p.A.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG
- Thales Group
- ZTE Corporation
Breakup by Type:
- Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS)
- Cognitive Radio
- General Purpose Radio
- Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Aerospace and Defense
- Commercial
- Telecommunication
- Others
Breakup by Component:
- Transmitter
- Receiver
- Auxiliary System
- Software
Breakup by Platform:
- Land
- Airborne
- Naval
- Space
Breakup by Frequency Band:
- High Frequency
- Very High Frequency
- Ultra-High Frequency
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
