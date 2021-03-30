Software Defined Radio Market Report 2021 | Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2026 | IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Software Defined Radio Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global software defined radio market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

The software-defined radio (SDR) stands for a radio frequency communication tool that performs signal-processing functions using a computer’s software. It works through a receiver, transmitter, software application, and various other auxiliary systems that operate amplifiers, mixers, filters, modulators/demodulators, and detectors. SDR works at a broad frequency range by default, along with being re-configurable pertaining to multiple radios with a single unit. Furthermore, it also provides enhanced agility, cost-efficiency, and interoperability to the user.

Market Trends

The rising military modernization and enhanced situational awareness have led to the increased demand for advanced communication systems, such as SDRs, in the military sector. It allows military units to facilitate defense communication systems without any hardware constraints. Furthermore, the telecommunication industry is widely integrating SDR with Network Function Virtualization (NFV) to meet the growing demand for more stable connections and high-speed data. Additionally, the introduction of next-generation internet protocol (IP) systems providing high compatibility with 4G and other wireless spectrums is also bolstering the market growth. The market is further catalyzed by gravitation from analog to digital SDR since it performs as the base technology in delivering telecommunication services. Furthermore, the emergence of Internet-of-Things (IoT), coupled with extensive R&D activities in the telecommunications field, will continue to drive the global market for SDR in the coming years.

Software Defined Radio Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Some of these key players include:

Some of these key players include:

ASELSAN A.Ş

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd

General Dynamics Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.)

L3harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Thales Group

ZTE Corporation

Breakup by Type:

Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS)

Cognitive Radio

General Purpose Radio

Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Aerospace and Defense

Commercial

Telecommunication

Others

Breakup by Component:

Transmitter

Receiver

Auxiliary System

Software

Breakup by Platform:

Land

Airborne

Naval

Space

Breakup by Frequency Band:

High Frequency

Very High Frequency

Ultra-High Frequency

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

