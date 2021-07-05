Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Analysis, Market Size, Capacity, Key Players, Gross Margin and forecasts to 2026

Software-defined perimeter (SDP) framework was developed by the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) to control access to resources based on identity. This framework was designed by the US department of defense to micro-segment network access. SDP framework provides secure access to network-based services, applications and systems. This security system maintains and controls the network system by programmable strategies driven by SDP architecture. The major advantage of using the SDP framework is its ability to hide any application layer.

The three essential pillars on which a software-defined perimeter is built on, are:

Zero Trust: It leverages micro-segmentation to apply the principle of the least privilege to the network. It completely reduces the attack surface. Identity-centric: It’s designed around the user identity, not the IP address. Built for the cloud – It is engineered to operate natively in cloud networks and delivers scalable security.

How SDP works?

The SDP is an approach to cybersecurity that alleviates network-based attacks, protecting all classification levels of legacy IT assets and cloud services. It hides the critical IT assets within an opaque black cloud that is inaccessible by anyone outside the organization. It doesn’t matter whether the assets are in the cloud, on premises, in a DMZ (demilitarized zone, sometimes known as a perimeter network), on a server in a data center or even in an application server. The SDP creates an invisible screen to protect against malware, cyberattacks and other threats.

Growth Drivers of the market

Increasing application of cloud technology and necessity of programmable security planning are the major growth drivers of the software defined perimeter (SDP) market. Growing the technological advancement on cloud technology and increase in the adoption coupled with requirement of secure access to multi cloud applications programmable security and network resources are other significant drivers for the market. Furthermore, many organizations are approaching zero trust policy of “confirmation before trust” through incorporating device authentication, stately and stronger services technologies. These organizations are adopting cloud based services to their IT and networking systems to reduce the threats from cyber-attacks. Due to implementation of this technology is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Opportunities for Investors

The emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) with SDP based security system is creating plenty of growth opportunities for the SDP market. IoT is becoming more important for all size of businesses and it require security from external attacks. The SDP for IoT is dynamic and is considered as the best alternative to the network controls and traditional firewalls and is projected to increase the growth of the market in the near future time.

Asia-Pacific to bring new opportunities

The software defined perimeter (SDP) market for Asia-Pacific is rising at a CAGR of 36.9% and is projected to reach $5,181.7 million by 2026, according to a recent research report . This growth in the market is majorly due to extensive preference of cloud based application services by the small and medium organizations. Furthermore, emerging startups across Asia-Pacific in IT and Network systems are adopting cloud based services to protect from cyber-attacks. This is estimated to increase the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific region.

Recent Trends/ Mergers and Acquisitions

Owing to its multifaceted advantages, the software-defined networking is evolving throughout years.

Recently, fast-growing initiatives such as software-defined wide-area-networking (SD-WAN) and the security-oriented Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) have been included in the framework.

