Software-Defined Perimeter Market Emerging Trends and Technology 2021 to 2025 | Perimeter 81, ZScaler, Cisco Systems, Inc, Okta Inc., APPGate, and Check Point

The Global Software-Defined Perimeter Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The global software-defined perimeter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. Cloud services are the primary drivers for the digital transformation with ubiquitous adoption in various industries. It has brought different security challenges for the business that is the crucial reason promoting the growth of the global software-defined perimeter market during the projected period.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153591/global-software-defined-perimeter-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?source=mccourier&Mode=12

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Software-Defined Perimeter Market: Perimeter 81, ZScaler, Cisco Systems, Inc, Okta Inc., APPGate, and Check Point

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2020 – Okta, Inc. entered strategic partnerships with leading endpoint protection and management providers VMware Carbon Black, CrowdStrike, and Tanium. The new integration partnerships provide a broad set of device risk signals to the Okta Identity Cloud, enabling enterprises to combine endpoint risk detection with user identity to deliver unparalleled access security. Made possible through the new Okta Verify application and the Okta Devices Platform Service, these integrations pave the way to enhanced risk analysis and access decisions in a Zero Trust environment.

– March 2020 – AppGate, the cybersecurity company signed a distribution agreement with Promark, a premier, the U.S focused value-added distributor. It will distribute AppGate SDP, a unique and robust software-defined perimeter solution, among its growing base of U.S. channel partners. AppGate SDP will help Promark clients replace inadequate Virtual Private Network (VPN) technology and securely address remote access and cloud migrations.

Key Market Trends

– Cloud services provide significant opportunities to accelerate the business through rapid scalability and the flexibility of resource utilization. It also reduces operational costs as well as control financial spending on large scale upgrades as cloud computing facilitates seamless scaling at reasonable costs. According to a survey by Flexera conducted in January 2019, 84% of the respondents have a multi-cloud strategy, and enterprises with hybrid strategy grow by 58% during the year. Moreover, 94% of the respondents use the cloud. It has led to increased cases of security breaches (data breaches from connected devices standard in the workplace like mobile, laptops, and IoT devices.) and compromised the confidential data, hence fueling the demand of software-defined perimeter solutions.

– Moreover, the increased number of businesses implementing enterprise mobility solutions that enable and encourage employees to work from anywhere and through a wide range of devices. It has created work-life balance, increased employee-consumer interaction, and operational productivity by 34%. About 67% of the workforce is expected to adopt their own devices (BYOD policy) for work; this further emphasizes the need for network security for mobile and remote devices. According to the report, by 2023, 30% of IT organizations will extend their BYOD policy to cater to employee’s wearable in the workforce, which will further drive the market.

– However, lack of awareness of the critical benefits of software-defined perimeter solutions and the rise in demand for free and open source security standards can hamper the growth of the market.

BFSI Sector Will Experience Significant Growth

– Wide-scale adoption of digitalization in every sector has also touched the financial sector, and most of the banks are migrating their data, process, and infrastructure to hybrid cloud to benefit from both, on-premises, and off-premise cloud implementation.

– The rapid adoption of electronic devices and high penetration of the internet has also fuelled the growth of digital services and increased the customers expectations for ease of payment, 24×7 uptime, secure storage, and interoperability. It has created an opportunity to maintain a multi-channel relationship with customers at a much-reduced cost. Cloud computing has also shortened the development cycles for new products and supports a faster and more efficient response to the needs of the customers.

– However, it had led to the emergence of cybertheft across the globe and challenges customer’s financial security and personal privacy. For instance, over 1.4 billion records were lost to data breaches in March 2017 alone, and many of them involved cloud servers. As well as cyber hackers via the SWIFT network had illegally transferred close to USD 1 billion from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York account belonging to Bangladesh Bank.

– Many financial institutions are collaborating with technology solution vendors to advance their cyber security solutions and protect sensitive data. For instance, SBI, most significant and most prominent public sector bank in India, has partnered with Trend Micro to secure its endpoints VMs and digital infrastructure, including cloud and mobility assets. The company has deployed its endpoint and server security solutions across more than 26000 branches of SBI in and outside India, covering over 275,000 endpoints along with securing 29,000 VMs (virtual machines).

North America to Hold a Significant Market Share

– The healthcare industry is experiencing a transformation with new tools and technologies to reconstruct the delivery of health services in order to improve efficiency with better patient care. Mobile health applications and wearable technologies are leveraged as practical health tools to monitor patients activities. For instance, smartphones are used as an adapter with electrocardiogram electrodes to transmit data to detect silent atrial fibrillation.

– Digital healthcare services provide personalized patient care at reduced costs. According to a recent HIMSS Analytics survey, over 83% of healthcare organizations are already using cloud services. Moreover, HIMSS reports that the US Department of Health and Human Services listed 412 data breaches that were under investigation in 2018, and the need for network security is crucial than ever before.

– Moreover, major players in the retail sector are embracing hybrid cloud solutions with various applications in their own data center and others in the public cloud, in order to benefit from both on-premise and off-premise cloud implementation and to create a great shopping experience. For instance, AmazonGo stores utilize a combination of computer vision, deep learning, and sensor fusion technology to automate the payment and checkout process. So that customer can directly enter the store, pick-up items and leave without queuing while the payment is made automatically through the Amazon Go app. Amazon currently hold nine Go stores in United States and plans for thousands more in 2020. So, retail sector is shifting to digitalization and requires network security in the future and paves promising road for software-defined perimeter market.

– The recent outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe is expected to have a short-term increase in demand of security software owing to the increased usage of API and other services from distributed infrastructure. This is expected to influence a significant growth in demand over the next few years as the number of enterprises adopting digital infrastructure is expected to increase.

Influence Of The Global Software-Defined Perimeter Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Global Software-Defined Perimeter market.

– Global Software-Defined Perimeter market recent innovations and major events.

-A detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Global Software-Defined Perimeter market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Global Software-Defined Perimeter market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Global Software-Defined Perimeter market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Global Software-Defined Perimeter market.



United States

Romania (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Romania (Romania, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Romania, Nigeria)

Other Regions

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153591/global-software-defined-perimeter-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?source=mccourier&Mode=12

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Global Software-Defined Perimeter Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com