Software-Defined Perimeter Market 2021 Size, Status and Global Outlook – Cisco Systems, Inc, Okta, Inc, APPGate, Check Point, Broadcom (Symantec)

Global Software-Defined Perimeter Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The Software-Defined Perimeter Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The global software-defined perimeter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Software-Defined Perimeter Market are Perimeter 81, ZScaler, Cisco Systems, Inc, Okta, Inc, APPGate, Check Point, Broadcom (Symantec), Cato Networks Limited, Unisys Corporation, Fortinent Corporation, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Safe-T Group Limited, Akamai Technologies, Inc (Soha Systems), Verizon Communications (Vidder) and others.

Industry News and Updates

– April 2020 – Okta, Inc. entered strategic partnerships with leading endpoint protection and management providers VMware Carbon Black, CrowdStrike, and Tanium. The new integration partnerships provide a broad set of device risk signals to the Okta Identity Cloud, enabling enterprises to combine endpoint risk detection with user identity to deliver unparalleled access security. Made possible through the new Okta Verify application and the Okta Devices Platform Service, these integrations pave the way to enhanced risk analysis and access decisions in a Zero Trust environment.

– March 2020 – AppGate, the cybersecurity company signed a distribution agreement with Promark, a premier, the U.S focused value-added distributor. It will distribute AppGate SDP, a unique and robust software-defined perimeter solution, among its growing base of U.S. channel partners. AppGate SDP will help Promark clients replace inadequate Virtual Private Network (VPN) technology and securely address remote access and cloud migrations.

Key Market Trends

BFSI Sector Will Experience Significant Growth

– Wide-scale adoption of digitalization in every sector has also touched the financial sector, and most of the banks are migrating their data, process, and infrastructure to hybrid cloud to benefit from both, on-premises, and off-premise cloud implementation.

– The rapid adoption of electronic devices and high penetration of the internet has also fuelled the growth of digital services and increased the customers expectations for ease of payment, 24×7 uptime, secure storage, and interoperability. It has created an opportunity to maintain a multi-channel relationship with customers at a much-reduced cost. Cloud computing has also shortened the development cycles for new products and supports a faster and more efficient response to the needs of the customers.

– However, it had led to the emergence of cybertheft across the globe and challenges customer’s financial security and personal privacy. For instance, over 1.4 billion records were lost to data breaches in March 2017 alone, and many of them involved cloud servers. As well as cyber hackers via the SWIFT network had illegally transferred close to USD 1 billion from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York account belonging to Bangladesh Bank.

The regions are further sub-divided into:

-North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

-Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

-Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

-Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

-Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Software-Defined Perimeter Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.