Software Defined Networking Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Business Opportunities and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Software Defined Networking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global software defined networking market to grow at a CAGR of around 27% during 2021-2026.
Software-defined networking (SDN) is a network solution utilized for workflow automation through software-based applications. It enhances the efficiency and agility of networks, allowing the user to control large volumes of data and network traffic. The SDN architecture comprises of a controller to centralize physical and virtual environments, a southbound application program interface (API) to transfer information between the controller and the individual, and a northbound API to transmit data between the controller and the application and policy engines. In comparison to the conventionally used networking systems, SDN is more cost-effective and offers enhanced flexibility and security over the entire network.
Market Trends:
The increasing penetration of network infrastructure automation and the widespread adoption of cloud-computing services and big data analytics across various industries are primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, with the prevalent trend of Bring-Your-Own-Devices (BYOD), several organizations are extensively using SDN solutions to customize and manage the data accessed by employees and optimize the mobile workforce. Additionally, the rising investments in the development of open-source SDNs and 5G infrastructures are further expected to drive the market for SDN in the coming years.
Software Defined Networking Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Arista Networks Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Citrix Systems Inc.
- Cloudgenix Inc. (Palo Alto Networks Inc.)
- Cumulus Networks Inc. (Nvidia Corporation)
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Extreme Networks Inc.
- Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Juniper Networks Inc.
- NEC Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, organization size, application, end use industry region.
Breakup by Component:
- Solution
- Physical Network Infrastructure
- SDN Controller
- SDN Application
- Others
- Services
- Integration and Deployment
- Training and Consulting
- Support and Maintenance
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by Application:
- Enterprises
- Telecommunication Service Providers
- Cloud Service Providers
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- BFSI
- IT and Telecom
- Consumer Goods
- Government and Defense
- Healthcare
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
