Software-Defined Networking Market Size Prognosticated to Perceive a Thriving Growth by 2027 Interpreted by a New Report | Global Players – Cisco, Dell, HPE, VMware, Huawei, Juniper Networks, Nokia, Oracle

Latest added Software-Defined Networking Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Cisco, Dell, HPE, VMware, Huawei, Juniper Networks, Nokia, Oracle, Citrix, Arista Networks, CloudGenix.

This report studies the Software-Defined Networking Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Software-Defined Networking Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Software-Defined Networking Market, By Services (Integration and Deployment, Training and Maintenance, Managed Services), Solutions (Physical Network Infrastructure, Virtualization/Control Software), Application & Geography – Global Forecast To 2026

Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020)

Unlock new opportunities in Software-Defined Networking Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

The software-defined networking market size is estimated to grow from USD 11.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 45.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027. The major growth drivers for the SDN market are Investment of CSPs in SDN technology to automate network infrastructure, a significant reduction in CAPEX and OPEX, increasing demand for cloud services, data center consolidation, and server virtualization, increase in demand for enterprise mobility to enhance productivity for field-based services. However, SDN controller to be an ideal attack surface providing a hacker the total control of network.

The report includes the study of key players offering SDN infrastructure, software and services. It profiles major vendors in the global SDN market. The major vendors include Cisco(US), Dell EMC(US), HPE(US), VMware (US), Huawei(China), Juniper Networks(US), Nokia (Finland), Oracle(US), Citrix(US), Extreme Networks(US), Infovista(US), NEC(Japan), Pluribus Networks(US), Arista Networks(US), CloudGenix (US), Cumulus Networks(US), DataCore Software(US), Fortinet(US), Fujitsu(Japan), HiveIO(US), Lenovo(HongKong), NetApp(US), Pica8(US), Pivot3(US), and Scale Computing(US).

Market Dynamics

Driver: Investments of CSPs in SDN technology to automate network infrastructure

The exponential increase in the size and complexity of network infrastructures in the past decade has created a need for solutions to simplify and efficiently manage the entire network. SDN solutions cater directly to these problems by providing more flexibility in terms of traffic management to the operator for improving the efficiency of the network. Hence, the majority of Communication Service Providers (CSPs) around the globe are investing in the SDN technology for end-to-end network and service management and control.

The simplification and automation of network management lead to enhanced service provisioning. CSPs are preparing their networks to maximize the benefits of utilizing a virtualized network architecture, which includes, but is not limited, to increasing agility, flexibility, visibility, and cost-efficiency. CSPs are compelled to invest in SDN technology for reducing the total CAPEX and OPEX spend and to stay competitive in the data-driven digital economy, which is increasingly dominated by Over-the-Top (OTT) players.

Restraint: SDN controller to be the ideal attack surface providing a hacker with the total control of network

SDN technology is focusing on virtualizing every aspect of the network infrastructure, which leads to an increase in attack footprint. SDN can control various network devices, which is established through a single centralized control point. This provides the operator with the ability to influence the entire network through a centralized controller if hacked. It can also offer the hacker with the ability to influence the entire network with the centralized controller, without the need for hacking individual network devices. With the use of a centralized controller, a hacker can dynamically change the behavior of the network, which can affect the node to a node basis.

Though SDN software and service providers claim that with the use of proper protocols, SDN can increase the security of networks; however, several users of SDN are still concerned about the security of the network. This is because a potential reconfiguration of the network can occur while implementing the solution as an application, which is installed on the controller. Attackers can trick network engineers into installing applications that have been compromised and could make the network do something completely unexpected.

Opportunity: Growing adoption of IoT

In recent years, the number of IoT devices has increased exponentially. Nowadays, there are billions of IoT devices around the world. The widespread use of IoT technology creates the need for networking these devices. The network infrastructure is required to accommodate all these devices’ needs for providing adequate connectivity and ensuring the delivery of application-based services. Owing to this, infrastructure sharing among service providers has risen to reduce high investment costs related to infrastructure deployment. New architectures, such as SDN, are being adopted by enterprises for network sharing, handling big data from IoT devices, and simplifying management tasks. For this, multiple service providers are using common network infrastructures requiring isolation of network resources and strict confidentiality, which can be provided through SDN solutions.

Challenge: Difficulties in transitioning from traditional network to SDN

Efficiently transforming the existing technology and traditional infrastructure is a major task for all stakeholders in the software-defined networking market. This, in turn, would deliver a major blow for the existing traditional technology vendors even though there are several such vendors who have started partnering with various SDN solution providers. Every technology faces the brunt of a hype cycle during its nascent stages. While some technologies emerge faster than others, some remain in the pit a bit longer. Owing to technological roadblocks, such as backward compatibility with the existing infrastructure, gaining enterprise traction may pose a challenge initially. Even though there is a compelling technological rationale to adopt SDN technologies, resistance from the networking fraternity may be intricate and stiff to overcome. It is critical to thriving in this virtual environment.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Services

Integration and Deployment

Training and Maintenance

Managed Services

By Solutions

Physical Network Infrastructure

Virtualization/Control Software

By Application

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Consumer Goods

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Others

By End-use

Enterprise

Telecommunication Service Providers

Cloud Services Provides

Software-Defined Networking Market research report genuinely attempts to determine the impact of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. Besides, the Software-Defined Networking Market report gives insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. With the global market data provided in this report, it has become easy to gain global perspective for the international business. The market report also performs study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the globe. An international Software-Defined Networking Marketing report aids to establish correlative relationship between the product brand and consumers’ needs and preferences.

Software-Defined Networking Market : Product Synopsis :-

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 – Market Overview

Chapter 3 – Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment , By Product Type

Chapter 4 – Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment , By Matrix Type

Chapter 5 – Global Software-Defined Networking Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment , By Application

Chapter 6 – Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment , By End User

Chapter 7 – Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment , By Region

Chapter 8 – North America Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 9 – Latin America Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 10 – Western Europe Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 11 – Eastern Europe Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 12 – Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, China & South Korea Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 13 – Japan Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 14 – China Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 15 – South Korea Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 16 – MEA Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 17 – Competition Landscape, Company Share and Company Profiles

Chapter 18 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 19 – Research Methodology

