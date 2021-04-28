Software Defined Data Center Market 2021 Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook – McCormick & Company, Inc, All-Season Herbs, Kerry Group plc, Dohler Gmbh

Software Defined Data Center Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 – 2024)

Software Defined Data Center market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The global Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market was valued at USD 42.55 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 157.24 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 26.6%, over the forecast period 2020-2025.

Scope of the Report

In an SDDC, the applications running on the network are able to create, provision, and deploy network resources in real time adding or removing routers, switches, and servers as the need arises. Industries like telecom & IT, healthcare, retail, BFSI, manufacturing are embracing SDDC to store huge amount of supply chain data and customer information without putting much effort in manual hardware installation.

Key Market Trends

Software-Defined Storage to Dominate the Market

– Software-Defined Storage has become mandatory, as the enterprise resources are becoming decentralized and increasing in volume. It is also called Storage Virtualization or virtual SAN.

– Storage virtualization will allow many storage units to be combined in one and removed any physical storage in sight. It is useful for those organizations which spend excess in hardware or those who are unable to meet SLA due to lack of storage facilities.

– As per DOMO’s Data Never Sleeps 6.0 Report, Amazon shipped 1111 packages per minute, the weather channel received 18055555 forecast requests per minute and google conducted 3877140 requests per minute in 2018. To store the increasing amount of data, hardware devices are not enough.

– Storage virtualization products such as IBM’s SAN Volume Controller (SVC) and Hitachi Data Systems Corp.’s USP V claim to virtualize different types and brands of storage systems, making them potentially useful to companies that have undergone a merger or acquisition.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for this market due to more number of startups mushrooming due to steady economic growth, rapid spread of the Internet and smartphones and increases in related business demand.

– This trend is attracting venture capitalist in this region which is leading to growth in number of companies. Thus, the amount of data generated is also increasing.

– Number of financial centers are also increasing in APAC, with Shanghai in 5th position of Global Financial Centers Index 2019. Financial Data is critical, thus it needs to be stored in a virtual server for security purpose.

– There has been a strong trend of Asia-Pacific financial centers improving over several years. The top eight centers in the region are now in the top fifteen centers in the whole index. This indicates that with an increase in innovation, the countries would also have to take care of data storing capabilities

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

