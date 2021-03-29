Software Composition Analysis Market Emerging Trends, Technology Research and Outlook 2021 to 2026

The Software Composition Analysis Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Software Composition Analysis Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.7% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Inquire for Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593555/software-composition-analysis-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=07

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Software Composition Analysis Market: Synopsys, Inc., Sonatype Inc., WhiteHat Security, Inc., Veracode Inc., WhiteSource Software Inc., Flexera Inc., Contrast Security, Inc., NexB, Inc, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, SourceClear Inc., Rogue Wave Software and others.

Key Industry Developments:

– July 2020 – Synopsys, Inc. announced that Graphcore used the Synopsys VCS simulation solution with Verdi debug to verify its recently announced game-changing Colossus GC200 Intelligence Processing Unit (IPU). Graphcore’s second-generation IPU is the most complex microprocessor ever built, featuring 59.4Bn transistors and 1,472 independent processor cores.

Key Market Trends

Solutions Segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share



– Software Composition Analysis solutions bring an essential level of compliance monitoring to software development organizations, and they will soon be a must-have for any company concerned with legal risks and brand exposure. However, to unlock the technology’s full potential, having DevOps and Security skills in the team is strongly recommended.

– The solution component segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for successfully implementing software composition analysis solutions across the enterprises.

– According to Snyk Ltd., in 2019, there was an 88% increase in application library vulnerabilities over two years, while more attacks are carried out through the exploitation of those vulnerabilities. Companies need a software composition analysis solution to identify these vulnerabilities before hackers do.

– SCA solutions are rapidly being adopted across all company sizes, in every vertical. According to a Kaspersky Lab survey, it was found that browsers accounted for 11.06% of exploit attacks as of 1st quarter 2020. The leading software composition analysis solutions augment security and risk management when using open source code.

– The software composition analysis solution makes sure that the open-source codes, components, and software do not disrupt the project’s functioning and affect the user experience. These solutions guarantee the checking of open-source contents at every stage of SDLC.

– The software composition analysis solution’s significant capabilities are risk management, vulnerability detection, alerting and reporting, policy management, license management, and remediation.

North America to Dominate the Market



– North America is anticipated to command the global software composition analysis market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of software composition analysis and technological advancements across various organizations in this region.

– Large enterprises and SMEs in the region have realized the significance of Open Source Software (OSS) security and are receptive toward adopting dedicated software composition analysis solutions to secure their open-source codes from cyber threats and misuse for monetary gains of computer hackers.

– Also, the region dominates the Software Composition Analysis Market owing to the presence of some big players. Major market vendors providing software composition analysis solutions and services are Synopsys, Sonatype, Veracode, WhiteSource Software, WhiteHat Security, Contrast Security, Flexera, nexB, Rogue Wave Software, and SourceClear, among others.

Browse the Report Description And TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593555/software-composition-analysis-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=07

Influence of the Software Composition Analysis Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Software Composition Analysis market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Software Composition Analysis market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Software Composition Analysis market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Software Composition Analysis market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Software Composition Analysis market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Software Composition Analysis Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com ).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com